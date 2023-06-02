A Flashback to 200 Years of Aviation - Revealed
Norman Currey’s Book Enlightens Students and Readers of Aviation HistoryTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Students, professionals, and readers alike, have been giving raving comments and reviews about the book “Airplane Stories and Histories” written by prolific and rising author Norman Currey.
Well, there’s no denying that the book surely did catch attention, no surprise. The book carries tons of stories, histories, lessons, and knowledge in the industry as it exposes 200 years or two centuries of aeronautics history and stories.
Norman Currey, an aeronautical engineer and the author of the book, surely did justice to the need for the industry’s pioneers to be noticed again. The stories revolved around the pioneers and leaders of the industry including, Sir George Cayley, the Wright brothers, Charles Lindbergh, Wiley Post, Amelia Earheart, R. J. Mitchell, Sir Geoffrey de Havilland, Allan Loughead, Frank Whittle, and Kelly Johnson. Notable events and developments are also discussed, including the first Atlantic flights, World War airplanes, jet engine development and post-war designs.
Adam Cantu, a verified Amazon reviewer says, “This will be an enjoyable read for those interested in aviation history. Norman Currey's work reads like a memoir about his experience with various aircraft in his life. It gives interesting and brief technical characteristics about the aircraft,”
Norman Currey was born on the North Sea Coast of Scarborough, Yorkshire, in 1926. Currey says that his first experience with aircraft was in the Air Training Corps from 1941 to 1943, and after high school he attended the de Havilland Aeronautical Technical School for four years at Harfield, a few miles north of London,” Currey narrates.
After graduating, Currey worked as a stress engineer at de Havilland on the Comet, and then sailed to Canada where he was a design engineer at Avro Aircraft for 10 years, working mostly in its Initial Projects Office.
“Airplane Stories and Histories” is now up for grabs on Amazon and other leading digital platforms worldwide. You may also visit the author’s website at www.normancurrey.com for more information.
