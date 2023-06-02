Submit Release
Cannabis Control Division June Newsletter

Edible marijuana products provide an alternative to smoking marijuana and marijuana products, such as marijuana concentrates and extracts. There are important factors to consider before consuming edibles.

As of February 23, 2023, deficiency responses must be submitted through the TransAction Portal (TAP). You must submit your responses and any documentation within 10 days of receiving your Deficiency Report letter.

After you submit your deficiency response, you will receive a “Deficiency Follow-Up Letter.” This is the last letter you will receive concerning your deficiencies.

If you have any “uncured” deficiencies for which you would like to submit further documentation, you must submit it using the “Submit Requested Documents” method. However, you will not receive any correspondence indicating the deficiencies have been cured or not cured.

It is a best practice to submit all documentation with your deficiency response. Below is a link to the instructions on how to submit deficiency responses.

Per ARM 42.39.320(24):

“A licensee must maintain approval letters for all product packaging, labels, and exit packages at the licensed premises and shall make those letters available to department inspectors upon request.”

Licensees must print all approval letters for packaging and labeling and keep them in a binder on site.

