Cannabis Control Division June Newsletter

As of February 23, 2023, deficiency responses must be submitted through the TransAction Portal (TAP). You must submit your responses and any documentation within 10 days of receiving your Deficiency Report letter.

After you submit your deficiency response, you will receive a “Deficiency Follow-Up Letter.” This is the last letter you will receive concerning your deficiencies.

If you have any “uncured” deficiencies for which you would like to submit further documentation, you must submit it using the “Submit Requested Documents” method. However, you will not receive any correspondence indicating the deficiencies have been cured or not cured.

It is a best practice to submit all documentation with your deficiency response. Below is a link to the instructions on how to submit deficiency responses.