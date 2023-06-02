Submit Release
ADVISORY: Governor Pillen to Announce New DED Director

CONTACT:     

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495    

John Gage, (531) 510-8529   

     

LINCOLN, NE – On Monday, June 5 at 1:30 p.m., Governor Jim Pillen will announce his appointment to lead the Nebraska Department of Economic Development. The position of director has been vacant since early April.  

 

This event is open to credentialed media.    

    

What: Governor Pillen to announce new director for the Nebraska Department of Economic Development 

When:  1:30 p.m. CT on Monday, June 5 

Where: Governor's Hearing Room, Nebraska State Capitol, 1445 K Street, Lincoln   

Who: Governor Jim Pillen and the new director for DED 

 

The news conference will be streamed live at NebraskaPublicMedia.org/live. An audio feed for media will be available by dialing 888-820-1398. When prompted, enter participant code: 1226515#, followed by the # sign to connect to the call.

