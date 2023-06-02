Granite Flooring Market Expected to Surpass USD 8.3 Billion, Driven by Steady Growth at 4.4% CAGR by 2031

The granite flooring market is projected to reach $8.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2022 to 2031

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Granite Flooring Market has gained immense popularity in recent years due to its durability, aesthetic appeal, and versatility. As a natural stone flooring option, granite offers a unique blend of elegance and strength, making it a preferred choice for residential and commercial applications.

The global granite flooring market size was valued at $5.3 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $8.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2022 to 2031

Leading market players in the global Granite Flooring Market include:

M S International, Inc., Fortuna Marmo Granite, Mohawk Industries, Inc. (Daltile), STONE SOURCE LLC., Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries Limited, Arizona Tile, Aro granite industries ltd., Blyth Marble Limited., Emser Tile, Stone Glamour S.r.l.

The one of the key factors driving the demand for granite flooring is its exceptional durability. Granite is a natural stone renowned for its resistance to scratches, stains, and heat, making it ideal for high-traffic areas.

The construction industry plays a pivotal role in the demand for granite flooring. With rapid urbanization and increasing disposable incomes, the construction sector has witnessed a surge in both residential and commercial projects. Granite flooring finds extensive usage in applications such as hotels, shopping malls, offices, and residential buildings.

The granite flooring market is poised for substantial growth in the coming years, driven by factors such as durability, aesthetics, rising construction activities, technological advancements, and sustainability.

As consumers continue to prioritize longevity, visual appeal, and environmental sustainability in their flooring choices, the demand for granite flooring is expected to remain strong, making it an integral part of the global construction and interior design industries.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study contains an analytical representation of the Granite Flooring market trends with present trends and forthcoming estimations to portray the imminent investment pockets.

The report provides the overall potential to understand the lucrative trends to gain a stronger as in the Granite Flooring market.

The Granite Flooring market analysis report offers statistics based on key determinants along with thorough impact analysis.

The present market forecast is quantitatively examined to target financial capability.

Porter’s five forces analysis demonstrates the strength of the consumers and suppliers in the industry.

Regional Analysis:

Region-wise, the global Granite Flooring market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). In 2020, Asia-Pacific was the highest contributor to the global Granite Flooring market share, and LAMEA is anticipated to secure a leading position during the forecast period.

