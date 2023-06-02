Emission Control Technology Market : Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) by Technology at CAGR of 7.3% from 2018 to 2025

Emission Control Technology

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global emission control technology industry was estimated at $91.5 billion in 2017 and is expected to hit $160.3 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% throughout 2018-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, evolving market trends, competitive scenario, key segments, and market size & estimations.

Emission control regulations by Government, an increase in automobile production, and adoption of nanotechnology in emission control technologies have fueled the growth of the global emission control technology market. On the other hand, growth in production of electric vehicles and the high cost of catalysts have restrained the growth to some extent. However, innovation in emission control catalysts and several government initiatives for emission reduction in developing countries have created multiple opportunities in the segment.

The market is segmented into technology, fuel type, end-user vertical and region. The technology segment is divided into Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF), Gasoline Particulate Filter (GPF), Diesel Oxidation Catalyst (DOC), Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR), Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR), and Others. Based on the fuel type, the market is bifurcated into gasoline and diesel. Based on end-user vertical, the market is categorized into Automotive, Marine, Off-highway, Rolling Stock, and Industrial. Based on the region, the market is analyzed across various regions including North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Latin America, the Middle East and Africa (LAMEA).

By fuel type, the diesel segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2017. By end-user vertical, the automotive segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2017 and is expected to remain dominant throughout 2018-2025. Based on region, LAMEA is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the study period.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘 :

The diesel segment in fuel type generated the highest revenue in 2017.

By end-user vertical, the automotive segment generated the highest revenue in 2017.

LAMEA is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In 2017, Asia-Pacific contributed the highest emission control technology market revenue, followed by Europe, LAMEA, and LAMEA.

The emission control technology market key players analyzed in this report are BASF, Clean Diesel Technologies, Inc., Clariant, Cormetech, Corning Incorporated, DCL International Inc., Johnson Matthey, Tenneco Inc., Umicore, Walker Exhaust Systems, and others.