AFRL Awards Concurrent Technologies Corporation a Competitively Bid Contract to Improve Microgrid Resiliency

The $4.8 million contract will lead to energy savings and provide back-up power

/EIN News/ -- Johnstown, PA, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) has awarded a $4.8 million contract to Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) to develop direct current (DC) microgrid technology to enhance energy resilience at Kirtland Air Force Base. The technology solution will result in energy savings when connected to the utility grid and provide resilient power when utility power is lost.

“We are proud of our long history with the Air Force Research Laboratory to improve the Air Force’s energy posture,” said Edward J. Sheehan, Jr., CTC President and CEO. “This project expands on our established resiliency methodologies, applying a new set of requirements and incorporating new technology solutions.”

CTC will develop and implement a resilient design around Kirtland’s mission requirements focusing on a DC microgrid solution. The use of the DC microgrid will improve system efficiencies and reliability over a conventional alternating current (AC) microgrid, by reducing the reliance on DC/AC inverters, which represent a common failure point for traditional microgrids. CTC will execute a demonstration plan to document technical achievements and cost savings to serve as a basis for transition of this approach beyond Kirtland AFB.

“DC microgrids are an exciting next step in resiliency solutions. This project will field a first-of-its-kind system within the Department of the Air Force, providing immediate benefits to the host site while documenting opportunities to expand the technology,” said Kevin Merichko, CTC Senior Principal Chemical Engineer/Project Manager.

Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) is an independent, nonprofit, applied scientific research and development professional services organization. CTC collaborates with its technology transition affiliate, Enterprise Ventures Corporation, to provide transformative, full lifecycle solutions through research, development, test, and evaluation work. To best serve our clients’ needs, we offer the complete ability to fully design, develop, test, prototype and build. We deliver robust, technical, and innovative solutions that safeguard our national security, retain U.S. technological advantage, and ensure the primacy of American manufacturing. For more information about CTC, visit www.ctc.com.

Attachment

Mary Bevan Concurrent Technologies Corporation 814-269-2490 bevanm@ctc.com