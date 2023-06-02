AMSG Awarded Recovery Coordination Program Contract

AMSG Wins Department of Defense (DOD), Defense Health Agency's (DHA) Recovery Coordination Program Support Services Contract

/EIN News/ -- DUMFRIES, Va., June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Management Strategies Group, Inc. (AMSG) has been awarded the DHA Recovery Coordination Program (RCP) Support Services Contract. AMSG’s strong and capable team includes Magellan Federal, LeoRose Consulting, and Point Transitions LLC. With a total value topping $60+ million, this contract is the largest award in AMSG’s history.



“With approximately 35 percent of our workforce having served in the military, we have a unique perspective on reintegration and wellness after military service. We are proud to offer our services for the Recovery Coordination Program Mission and look forward to serving the veteran population. We are a company committed to, ‘Forging Solutions for the Missions that Matter’ and this contract is 100% a Mission that Matters,” said AMSG’s CEO, Jim O’Farrell, himself a military veteran.

For the past several years, AMSG has been a subcontractor on this Mission-focused, impactful contract. Going forward, as the new Prime Contractor, we will be taking on significantly more responsibility for the Mission, and we believe we’re up to the challenge! The primary contract requirements (The Mission!) of this contract are areas including:

Communication and Outreach

Caregiver Support

Education and Employment Initiative (E2I)

National Resource Directory

Information Management/IT



We look forward to delivering value through our service to the Mission of this DHA contract.

About AMSG: AMSG is a Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) verified Service-Disabled, Veteran-Owned, Small Business (SDVOSB) providing services to the U.S. Federal Government. Those services include program/project Management, knowledge management, acquisition management, capability development, business process improvement, social media, website, mobile apps, and webcasts management and administrative support experience. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Dumfries, Virginia, with numerous satellite work locations across the country, AMSG directly supports the missions of Department of Defense, Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Homeland Security, Defense Health Agency, Department of the Treasury, and Federal Trade Commission program. Our core capabilities are provided by AMSG employees, who have deep subject matter expertise, proven experience, and a desire to bring innovative and unique solutions to complex problems. In supporting federal government agencies, we develop business processes and facilitate mission requirements, helping to guide, organize and develop technology and infrastructure support and enhance business relationships. Learn more at amsgcorp.net.

Advanced Management Strategies Group, Inc. (AMSG)

571.931.0435

amsgmarketing@amsgcorp.net