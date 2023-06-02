Silo Pharma Announces Participation on Webull Corporate Communications Service Platform

/EIN News/ -- Webull’s investor community can now access the SILO profile for real-time data and investor communications

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silo Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: SILO) (“the Company”), a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research, today announced that it is now actively participating on the Webull Corporate Communications Service (CCS) Platform. The Silo Pharma portal on Webull offers an additional channel for direct investor communication and audience engagement, including Q&A.

“We are excited to share SILO’s new profile on Webull's Corporate Communications Service Platform and invite investors to take advantage of this convenient and engaging digital communications channel,” said Eric Weisblum, Chief Executive Officer of Silo Pharma. “The Webull CCS platform is an additional investor relations tool that magnifies our Company’s accessibility and transparency for active retail investors and enables us to share unique content and communicate with them in real time.”

Stay up to date on Silo Pharma’s investor dialogue and most recent developments by downloading the Webull app to your smartphone or tablet device. Visit the SILO homepage on the Webull app for our Corporate Communication Service page entrance banner. Start following the SILO page to never miss a post.

For more information about Webull and to create a Webull account, please visit www.webullapp.com .

About Silo Pharma

Silo Pharma. Inc. is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research for people suffering from indications such as PTSD, Alzheimer’s disease, and other rare neurological disorders. Silo’s mission is to identify assets to license and fund the research which we believe will be transformative to the well-being of patients and the healthcare industry. For more information visit www.silopharma.com

About Webull Financial

Brokerage services offered through Webull Financial LLC (“Webull Financial”), an SEC-registered broker-dealer and member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). Investment advisory services are offered by Webull Advisors LLC (“Webull Advisors”), a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) registered investment adviser. Webull Financial and Webull Advisors are affiliates. All investing is subject to risk, including the possible loss of the money you invest. Neither entity guarantees profits or protection from losses.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company under takes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's filings with the SEC.

