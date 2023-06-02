College Wizard® Declares "Holy War" On SAT Test Prep Industry
Harvey Wizard, the self-titled “Guy Who Beat The SAT” has announced his intention to single-handedly put the SAT test prep industry out of business.
SAT Code Breaker 54 is so good, I’m offering a $100K to reward to any student who completes the free SAT Code Breaker 54 video course but fails to achieve a 1530+ SAT score with it.”GRECIA, COSTA RICA, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Harvey Wizard, the self-titled “Guy Who Beat The SAT” has declared a personal "holy war" and his intention to single-handedly put the SAT test prep industry out of business, by offering his guaranteed SAT Code Breaker 54 system for free to every student in America.
“SAT Code Breaker 54 is so good, I’m offering a $100K reward to any student who completes the free SAT Code Breaker 54 video course but fails to achieve a 1530+ SAT score with it.”
Wizard explains that his near half century achieving a 100% success rate for any student willing to put in the practice and master SAT Code Breaker 54 gives him the confidence to offer his $100K reward.
SAT Code Breaker 54 is a system of 54 simple rules Wizard developed in high school to catapult his own disappointing 1200 PSAT score to a 1580 on the SAT in a matter of months.
Wizard claims that SAT Code Breaker 54 allows a student to reverse engineer the entire SAT and see the tricky patterns that undergird it. It allows students to train their brains to the test, and to thereby achieve near perfect scores once sufficient practice time has been invested.
Wizard gets passionate as he says, “Every SAT tutoring company out there is doing it all wrong, but they don't seem to care. I think it’s unconscionable to take advantage of parent desperation to sell tutoring that doesn’t work. Even the Wall Street Journal said as much back in 2009. And nothing has changed since then. The fundamental problem is that the SAT can't be beat by the "content teaching method" that every test prep company uses. The whole notion of identifying your teen's SAT weaknesses and fixing them is a horrible scam that's been going on for years and only getting worse.”
Wizard argues that high achieving students, already achieving top grades in school, have already mastered the content. Most parents inquiring about Wizard’s services show up dumbfounded and unable to understand how their teen could possibly be getting perfect grades in high school but then perform so poorly on the SAT.
“The challenge isn’t the content, but beating the SAT itself, Wizard says. “Students need a way to reverse engineer the SAT, a way to recognize all the incredibly tricky patterns and answer accordingly. That’s what SAT Code Breaker 54 allows gives them. The test preparation industry isn’t interested in my system because it’s not profitable for them. Short term SAT tutoring that focuses on content is easy to provide and highly lucrative. But it’s a lie that wastes a parent’s hard-earned money, and worse, it steals a teen’s valuable time.”
Wizard explains that the death of his only child inspired him to declare his “holy war.” He needed a way to channel his grief, and so he has become an activist to clean up the problems he sees in the SAT tutoring industry.
Wizard even divested himself of all material assets and moved to Costa Rica, to make himself free to speak candidly about all the major players in the SAT test prep industry.
“Knowing I can speak truth to power without fear of repercussion is a secret weapon I’m using to make things right for high school students, and to honor my daughter’s memory.”
SAT Code Breaker 54 is available for free at TheCollegeWizard.Net.
