Hyperthermia Cancer Treatment Market to Grow 5.9% CAGR, Worth US$ 266 Million by 2030 | TMR Study

Companies in the hyperthermia cancer treatment market are considered to be boosting due to the help of deep tissue thermal therapy attributed to the non-protruding nature that still prohibits the need for anesthesia. North America is estimated to provide a significant share of the hyperthermia cancer treatment market opportunities to regional and global manufacturers.

/EIN News/ -- Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global hyperthermia cancer treatment market stood at US$ 147.6 million in 2019 and the global market is projected to reach US$ 266 million in 2030. Global hyperthermia cancer market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.9% between 2020 and 2030.



An increase in the pervasiveness and prevalence of cancers like breast, liver, soft tissue, etc., are considered to drive the demand for hyperthermia cancer treatment market where the population mainly between the age of 60-65 years and above tends to have a higher tendency to have a higher rate of the incidence of cancer than the younger people as 60% of the cancer conditions are said to occur among the aged population which is 10 to 11 times higher than the younger population.

With more passing days new developments are taking place for better treatment of the population with the introduction of new devices like ultrasound hyperthermia devices, infrared hyperthermia devices, etc.

Global Hyperthermia Cancer Treatment Market: Key Takeaways

Global Hyperthermia Cancer Treatment Market: Growth Drivers

Application of therapeutic heat is considered to be the most adequate in the treatment of cancer. Upliftment in med-tech companies for production capacities is found with high-quality heating devices that will generally facilitate an accurate and thermic symmetry leading to new methods of placing antennas with the inclusion of power delivery systems with the provision of ample assurance of quality used in the treatment of cancer patients.

Treatment of hyperthermia with chemotherapy by controlling localized heating shall be compassed by using radiofrequency and microwave as recent advancements will be seen in the applicators that are being used in radiofrequency and microwave heated hyperthermia that will be most suitable for frivolous hyperthermia. Different varieties of designs present in the applicator can be found that shall be used in the internal heating of microwave antennas, ultrasound systems, etc that will instantly generate opportunities for the companies used in the treatment of hyperthermia.

Global Hyperthermia Cancer Treatment Market: Regional Landscape

North America is considered to have the dominant position with a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period as the financing in the treatment of cancer research and investment facilitates the extension of different projects that will be undertaken with the employment of the workforce. Sources spent on Research and Development are inclusive of commercial organizations and government funding where governments are developed in countries like the United States to boost their funds for cancer research that is benefitted in the analysis and treatment. Funding for clinical trials is also led by the government to support companies in the development of effective cancer i.e., cachexia treatment of drugs.

Asia Pacific is considered to grow very fast at a CAGR of 3.45% during the forecast period at the second position where the regional growth is said to be associated due to the availability of a huge population whose base is affected by cancer, high innovation of innovative products that are mostly aiming in the treatment of cancer, maintenance of innovative products that are aiming in the treatment of cancer with the increase in healthcare infrastructure spent by the government for making healthcare facilities more vigorous with the adoption of new devices and cancer treatments.

Global Hyperthermia Cancer Treatment Market: Key Players

Celsius42 GmbH





Acquisition

Celsius42 GmbH, one of the leading manufacturers of hyperthermia systems for use in oncology, has entered into a far-reaching, long-term strategic cooperation with the Lootah Group from Dubai.

Global Hyperthermia Cancer Treatment Market: Segmentation

Device type





Infrared Hyperthermia Devices

Ultrasound Hyperthermia Devices

Microwave Hyperthermia Devices

Others

Treatment Method





Locoregional Method

External & Interstitial Intraluminal or Endocavitary Methods Continuous Hyperthermic Peritoneal Perfusion (CHPP) Deep Tissue & Regional Profusion

Whole Body

Application





Breast Cancer

Liver Cancer

Soft Tissue Sarcoma

Head & Neck Tumors

Prostate Cancer

Other

End-user





Hospitals & Speciality Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Region





North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

