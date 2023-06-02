North America Chitosan Market Sales to Exceed US$ 44 Billion with Likely CAGR to Rise at 14.6% during Forecast 2023 to 2033 | Data by Future Market Insights, Inc.

Due to robust industrialization and a rapidly expanding range of end-use applications, the demand for chitosan in the United States dominates the North American market, accounting for approximately four-fifths of the region's consumption. This trend is projected to continue with a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8% until 2033. Similarly, Canada is also expected to experience significant market growth, with a projected CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period.

The chitosan market in North America holds a significant share, driven by increasing utilization in countries like the United States and Canada. The growing demand for wastewater treatment is also fuelling the market. Furthermore, the increasing need for potable water in countries like Canada and the United States is expected to further boost the demand for chitosan in North America during the forecast period.

The market growth is fuelled by the growing waste from the seafood industry, the expanding applications of chitosan, and government support for waste utilization. Additionally, the market is benefiting from the rising adoption of Chitofelx as a hemostatic dressing due to its anticoagulant properties. Moreover, the increasing demand for bio-based cosmetic products is driving the global market growth.

The demand for chitosan in wastewater treatment is rising as countries in North America seek solutions for obtaining drinkable water. Areas with heavily contaminated water bodies are experiencing a growing need for chitosan. Governments are actively promoting the benefits of chitosan in wastewater treatment, and developing countries have stringent regulations in place, further driving the growth of the chitosan market.

Efforts made by manufacturers and researchers to enhance the purity and meet product standards are anticipated to create opportunities for both existing and new market players in the projected period. Moreover, the increasing demand for chitosan as a pharmacological agent with antibacterial, anti-cancer, anti-inflammatory, and anti-fungal properties is expected to drive market demand throughout the forecast period.

Key Takeaways:

United States is expected to grow with a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period.

The market in Canada is expected to grow with a CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period.

By application, the water treatment segment is projected to grow with an impressive CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period.

By source, the shrimp segment is expected to dominate the market with a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period.

“Increasing demand of chitosan for water treatment is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period,” - comments an analyst at FMI.

Competitive Landscape:

The North America Chitosan market is intensely competitive, with several key industry players investing heavily in providing these services.

The key industry players are KitoZyme S.A., Tidal Vision Inc., Chitolytic, CarboMer, Inc., Spectrum Chemical MFG Corp., Foodchem International Corporation, Meron Group, Mycodev Group, Toronto Research Chemicals, MP Biomedicals.

Some recent developments in the market are:

In March 2021, the University of Brasilia in Brazil, in partnership with the University of Campinas, Centro de Pesquisa em Biotecnologia Ltda, Hospital Regional da Asa Norte (HRAN), Hospital da Região Leste (HRL), and Hospital Universitário de Brasília (HUB/UnB), initiated the VESTA clinical trial. The trial aimed to evaluate the efficacy of a new respirator equipped with chitosan nanoparticles in reducing SARS-CoV-2 infections among healthcare professionals.

In August 2021, United States medical device company Checkpoint Surgical Inc. acquired all assets of Switzerland-based start-up Monarch Bioimplants GmbH. The undisclosed acquisition aims to enhance Monarch's capabilities in peripheral nerve repair by leveraging its expertise in developing a ground-breaking chitosan membrane that aids in the healing of damaged peripheral nerves.

In March 2020, Bioavanta-Bosti, a renowned researcher in chitosan nanoparticles, introduced Novochizol. This innovative chitosan nanoparticle technology enables targeted delivery and containment of potential anti-COVID-19 drugs specifically to the lungs of critically ill patients.



Key Segments Profiled:

By Source:

Shrimp

Crab

Others



By Application:

Water Treatment

Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals & Biomedical

Food & Beverages

Agrochemicals

Others

By Country:

United States

Canada

More Valuable Insights Available:

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global North America Chitosan market, providing historical data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the North American chitosan market, the market is segmented on the basis of source (shrimp, crab, and others) and application (water treatment, personal care, pharmaceuticals & biomedical, food & beverages, agrochemicals, and others) across two countries (the United States and Canada).

