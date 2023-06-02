Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) Market is Expected to Reach $27.0 billion | MarketsandMarkets.

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The next-generation sequencing (NGS) industry is poised for remarkable growth and innovation in the near future. NGS has revolutionized genomics research and clinical applications by enabling rapid and cost-effective sequencing of DNA and RNA, providing unprecedented insights into genetic variation, disease mechanisms, and personalized medicine. With continuous advancements in sequencing technologies, we can expect NGS to become even more powerful, efficient, and accessible. Improvements in sequencing platforms, including increased throughput, longer read lengths, and enhanced data analysis capabilities, will expand the range of applications for NGS across various sectors. Additionally, the integration of NGS with complementary technologies like bioinformatics, artificial intelligence, and cloud computing will enable efficient data processing, interpretation, and storage. This integration will further propel discoveries and collaborations in genomics research and clinical practice. As precision medicine gains prominence, NGS will play a pivotal role in supporting accurate disease diagnosis, treatment selection, and monitoring. In the near future, NGS will continue to drive advancements in genomics, revolutionize healthcare, and shape the future of personalized medicine.

Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $13.0 billion in 2022 and is poised to reach $27.0 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.7% from 2022 to 2027 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. Market growth is largely driven by growing incidence of cancer and increasing applications of NGS in cancer research, and collaborations and partnerships among players.

Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2022 $13.0 billion Estimated Value by 2027 $27.0 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 15.7% Market Size Available for 2020–2027 Forecast Period 2022–2027 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product & Service, Application, Technology, and End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Application of NGS in precision medicine and molecular diagnostics Key Market Drivers Advancements in NGS platforms

Next-generation sequencing market by product & service is categorized into presequencing products & services, NGS platforms, NGS consumables, services for NGS platforms, sequencing services, and bioinformatics. NGS consumables dominated the market in 2021, driven by various factors such as launch of new kits and reagents and growing number of sequencing procedures.

Major Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) market players covered in the report, such as:

Illumina (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

PerkinElmer (US)

BGI Group (China)

Agilent Technologies (US)

Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg)

Pacific Biosciences (US)

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (UK)

QIAGEN (Netherlands)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland)

Brooks Automation (US)

Psomagen Inc. (US)

10x Genomics (US)

Tecan Group (Switzerland)

Zymo Research (US)

Takara Bio (Japan)

Promega Corporation (US)

CD Genomics (US)

New England Biolabs (US)

Novogene Corporation (China).

and Among Others

The study categorizes the next-generation sequencing market into the following segments and subsegments:

BY PRODUCT

NGS Consumables

Sequencing Services Exome & Targeted Resequencing and Custom Panels RNA Sequencing De Novo Sequencing ChIP-Seq Whole-genome Sequencing Methyl Sequencing Other Sequencing Services

Presequencing Products & Services Library Preparation & Target Enrichment Quality Control

NGS Platforms Illumina Novaseq Systems Nextseq Systems Miseq Systems Miniseq Systems iSeq Systems Thermo Fisher Scientific ION PGM Systems ION Proton Systems ION Genestudio Systems Ion Torrent Genexus Systems Oxford Nanopore Technologies Pacific Biosciences Other Platforms

Bioinformatics Data Analysis Services NGS Data Analysis Software & Workbenches NGS Storage, Management, & Cloud Computing Solutions

Services for NGS Platforms

BY TECHNOLOGY

Sequencing by Synthesis

ION Semiconductor Sequencing

Nanopore Sequencing

Single-Molecule Real-Time Sequencing

Other Technologies

BY APPLICATION

Diagnostics Cancer Diagnostics Infectious Disease Diagnostics Reproductive Health Diagnostics Other Diagnostic Applications

Drug Discovery & Development Pharmacogenomics Other Drug Discovery and Development Applications

Agricultural & Animal Research

Other Applications

BY END USER

Academic Institutes & Research Centers

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals & Clinics

Reference Laboratories

Other End Users

BY REGION

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa Middle East Africa



The next-generation sequencing (NGS) market offers numerous key benefits for stakeholders involved in genomics research, clinical diagnostics, and personalized medicine. These benefits include:

Improved Accuracy and Sensitivity: NGS provides highly accurate and sensitive sequencing data, allowing for the detection of genetic variations, including single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs), insertions, deletions, and structural variants. This level of precision enables researchers and clinicians to identify disease-causing mutations, characterize genetic predispositions, and monitor treatment response.

High Throughput and Cost Efficiency: NGS platforms have significantly higher throughput compared to traditional sequencing methods, allowing for the simultaneous analysis of multiple samples in a single run. This scalability and cost efficiency make NGS ideal for large-scale genomic studies, population-based research, and clinical applications, driving down the cost per sample and making sequencing more accessible.

Broad Application Spectrum: NGS has broadened the scope of genomics research and clinical diagnostics. It is used for various applications, including whole-genome sequencing, targeted sequencing, transcriptomics, epigenomics, metagenomics, and single-cell sequencing. This versatility enables researchers and clinicians to investigate diverse biological questions, uncover novel genetic variants, study gene expression patterns, and gain deeper insights into complex diseases.

Personalized Medicine and Therapeutic Development: NGS plays a critical role in advancing personalized medicine by facilitating the identification of biomarkers, genetic signatures, and potential therapeutic targets. It enables clinicians to tailor treatment plans based on an individual's genetic profile, improving patient outcomes and minimizing adverse reactions. Additionally, NGS supports the development of targeted therapies and precision oncology by guiding the selection of appropriate drugs and monitoring treatment response.

Data Integration and Collaboration: The large-scale data generated by NGS requires robust bioinformatics tools and data analysis pipelines. Stakeholders in the NGS market benefit from the advancements in bioinformatics, which enable efficient data processing, interpretation, and integration with other omics data. This integration fosters collaboration among researchers, clinicians, and pharmaceutical companies, promoting knowledge sharing and accelerating discoveries in genomics research.

Overall, the NGS market offers stakeholders unprecedented opportunities to unlock the potential of genomics and personalized medicine. The accuracy, scalability, cost efficiency, and wide-ranging applications of NGS drive innovation, propel scientific discoveries, and pave the way for more precise and tailored approaches to healthcare.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall next-generation sequencing market and its subsegments. It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies. This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market's pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.