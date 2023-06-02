Looking to improve productivity and collaboration? Join Adaptavist & monday.com at their Toronto Community Event

Adaptavist and monday.com are hosting a Toronto Community Event to introduce the benefits of using a cloud-based project management and collaboration platform

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TORONTO -- June 2, 2023 – Business transformation experts, Adaptavist, and work management leaders monday.com are hosting a new Toronto Community Event to introduce businesses of all sizes to the benefits of using a cloud-based project management and collaboration platform.

The monday.com Work OS is one of the best systems to help organizations manage every aspect of their work. Whether you’re a company owner with a small team or an enterprise project manager juggling multiple projects, teams and vendors, Adaptavist and monday.com can show you how to streamline and automate workflows, collaborate more seamlessly, and reduce complexity – ultimately saving time and money.

WHO: Adaptavist’s Head of Client Services and North America Operations, Harp Athwal will welcome attendees and introduce guest speakers including:

- Sarit Chalamish, Senior Channel Partner Manager, monday.com

- Danny Coleman, Business Information Services Manager, Adaptavist

- Kellie Mendenhall, Senior Business Consultant, Adaptavist

- Val Naipaul, Principal DevOps Consultant, Adaptavist

- Javier Pinto, Senior Solution Consultant, monday.com

- PLUS, Susan Hauth – the Jira Queen!

WHAT: An evening of fun, discovery and learning that will feature:

- An introduction to monday.com, highlighting key features and benefits

- Panel discussions with experts from monday.com and Adaptavist

- Live demonstrations of the monday.com Work OS platform

- Best practices and learnings from client use cases

- A discussion of what’s new and next to enhance your work management journey

WHEN: Tuesday, June 6, 2023 from 5pm – 8:30pm

WHERE: Adaptavist’s North American Headquarters, 210 King Street East, Suite 500, Downtown Toronto

WHY: Network and gain inspiration from industry peers and experts. This event will bring together professionals, thought leaders, and project management enthusiasts from throughout Toronto to learn and share insights on how innovative project management and team collaboration tools can transform businesses and drive productivity.

MEDIA NOTE: All speakers will be available for comments/ interviews

For more information, please visit Adaptavist.com.