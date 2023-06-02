Eledon Pharmaceuticals to Present at Jefferies Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ --

IRVINE, Calif., June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Eledon”) (NASDAQ: ELDN) today announced that David-Alexandre C. Gros, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview at the upcoming Jefferies Healthcare Conference on Friday, June 9, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. ET.



To register in advance for the presentation webcast, sign up here.

A webcast replay will be accessible following the live session on the Events page of the Investors section on the Company’s website at https://ir.eledon.com/events-and-presentations/events.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals and tegoprubart (formerly AT-1501)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its immunology expertise in targeting the CD40 Ligand (CD40L, also called CD154) pathway to develop therapies to protect transplanted organs and prevent rejection, and to treat ALS. The company’s lead compound in development is tegoprubart, an anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 Ligand, a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential. Eledon is headquartered in Irvine, California. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.eledon.com.

