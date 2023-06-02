Folia Health joins the Cancer Moonshot’s CancerX Public-Private Partnership as a Founding Member

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Folia Health, a health technology company and a leader in patient-centered outcomes research, has announced today its participation in CancerX's inaugural research project “Advancing Digital Innovation to Improve Equity and Reduce Financial Toxicity in Cancer Care and Research.”



CancerX is a public-private partnership aimed at accelerating innovation in the fight against cancer. The initiative is co-hosted by the Digital Medicine Society (DiMe) and Moffitt Cancer Center, alongside the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC) and the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health (OASH). Folia Health will join a number of leading organizations in this public-private, pre-competitive evidence generation initiative to advance digital innovation in cancer care.

"We are honored to be part of CancerX." said Nell Meosky Luo, Founder and CEO of Folia Health. "This type of collaborative, pre-competitive environment is critical to solving problems that matter to people affected by cancer, and reducing the incredible financial burden of cancer care. Tens of thousands of users use Folia Health to track their health observations, and a number of them manage their (or a loved one’s) cancer, cancer survivorship, and other comorbidities. Our hope is that Folia can contribute to producing CancerX outputs that directly address patients’ observations and priorities.”

Folia Health is proud to partner on the inaugural CancerX project, as many experiences and outcomes that matter to cancer patients and caregivers are traditionally excluded from processes designed to inform the value of cancer-related health services and interventions. Cancer patients spend the vast majority of their time outside the clinic, so these outcomes are often thought to be too difficult to measure. The inaugural CancerX project has the opportunity to generate resources that will align value between the entire ecosystem - regulators, payers, clinicians, and patients -, serving as valuable tools for the greater cancer research community.

Folia Health's Director of Programs, Connie Zhang, added, "We are excited to join CancerX and work towards advancing best practices that lead to greater equity and reduced financial toxicity in cancer care. Our team at Folia Health is dedicated to enhancing care through digital innovation. We do so through the lens of: what matters most to patients on a day-to-day level, should be what is analyzed and considered in new therapeutic development. We look forward to contributing our expertise to this important project and collaborating with other organizations to make a real impact."

“We are thrilled that Folia Health has joined the inaugural project under CancerX aimed at scaling digital innovation to improve equity and reduce financial toxicity in cancer care and research,” said Sarah Sheehan, DiMe Oncology Program Lead. "Today, cancer is the second leading cause of death in the United States and those with a cancer diagnosis are much more likely to experience an adverse financial event than those without. Our work together will unlock the power of digital innovation to democratize access to better quality health and economic outcomes after cancer treatment for a broader coalition of patients."

Learn more about CancerX: https://cancerx.health/

About Folia Health

Folia is a next-generation health technology platform that enables individuals to easily take an active role in their care, while contributing to precision diagnostics, patient-centered drug development, & better care for complex diseases. Folia’s rich longitudinal data and proprietary analytic methods provide a vital and missing piece in the emergence of a data-driven healthcare ecosystem outside of the clinic. Discover how to harness the power of patient and caregiver knowledge at www.foliahealth.com.

What Matters Most to Patients, Matters Most to Research™

About CancerX:

Announced by the White House Cancer Moonshot in February, CancerX is a public-private partnership to boost innovation in the fight against cancer. Co-hosted by the Digital Medicine Society (DiMe) and Moffitt Cancer Center, alongside the Office for the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC) and Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health (OASH), it convenes the many diverse stakeholders needed to unleash the power of innovation to create a future that's free of cancer burden. To learn more or participate in CancerX's pre-competitive, evidence-generating efforts; Accelerator cohort, or demonstration projects, visit www.cancerx.health.

About the Digital Medicine Society:

DiMe is a global non-profit and the professional home for all members of the digital medicine community. Together, we tackle the toughest digital medicine challenges, develop clinical-quality resources on a technology timeline, and deliver these actionable resources to the field via open-source channels and educational programs. Join us to advance the ethical, effective, equitable, and safe use of digital medicine to redefine healthcare and improve lives.