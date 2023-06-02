Dr. Zamip Patel publishes new Blog with easy-to-understand articles about male urology and infertility issues
Doctor Zamip Patel, an experienced urologist, has created a publicly available Blog to provide easy-to-understand information about urology and related health issues, with a focus on male fertility and reproduction. The Blog is available at https://ZamipPatel-MD/
— Zamip Patel, M.D., urologist in Orlando, Florida
In his Blog, Dr. Patel will focus on his particular research interests that include the function, surgery, and pathology of male reproductive organs and gametes, but will also write about common conditions such as urinary tract infections, kidney stones, bladder control problems, and prostate problems.
Dr. Patel explains that “in today’s busy urology practices, medical doctors and their staff rarely have the time to answer all questions that the patients have. The patients often start searching on the internet. However, one should not act based solely on information found on the internet, but instead review the issues with the medical doctor who has the patient’s medical history and has personally examined the patient. Also, when patients research online, they find highly complex answers that are very difficult to understand for a layperson, or even contradictory information. I hope to fill that information gap with explanatory articles that anybody can understand.”
For example, many people hear and talk about “infertility” and the difficult path to conceiving. Explains Dr. Patel, "Infertility in men can have many different causes, for example low sperm production, abnormal sperm function or blockages that prevent the delivery of sperm. Conditions such as illnesses, injuries, chronic health problems, lifestyle choices and others may factor in and contribute to male infertility. However, male infertility is not necessarily permanent. Whether it can be treated depends on the underlying cause."
However, Dr. Patel cautions patients to review medical issues with their medical doctor and not to act on information they find randomly on the internet. His blog is available at https://ZamipPatel-MD.com/ Dr. Patel will also offer explanatory videos on his YouTube Channel, https://www.youtube.com/@Dr.ZamipPatel
About Dr. Zamip Patel
Zamip Patel, M.D. is a Urologist with fellowship training in Andrology/Male Infertility. He has been in practice since 2011 in Orlando. He conducted his residency at the Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York and his Andrology fellowship at the University of Illinois in Chicago. He is Medical Director of Cryos International, the largest sperm bank in the world. He also holds numerous faculty positions, including at the University of Central Florida College of Medicine. Dr. Patel is an expert on male reproduction, and microsurgical techniques related to the male reproductive organ tract. He has held multiple hospital and medical group leadership positions, including Chief of Surgery and Chief of Staff at AdventHealth East Orlando. Primary research interests include function, surgery, and pathology of male reproductive organs and gametes.
