PiperonylButoxide (PBO) Market Size, Opportunities, Key Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis, For 2023–2032

Reports And Data

PiperonylButoxide (PBO) Market report also sheds light on supply chains and the changes in the trends of the upstream raw materials and downstream distributors.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market size of piperonylbutoxide (PBO) was valued at USD 100.5 million in 2021, and it is projected to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is primarily attributed to the increasing demand for PBO from the agriculture sector and the rising need for insecticides in residential and commercial settings. PBO plays a vital role as an ingredient in insecticides, enhancing their effectiveness and consequently driving the demand for this chemical compound. The demand for efficient insecticides is rising across various industries such as agriculture, food & beverage, healthcare, and residential, contributing to the growth of the PBO market and its revenue.

Additionally, the prevalence of insect-borne diseases like malaria, dengue fever, and chikungunya is driving the demand for insecticides containing PBO. Moreover, the growing awareness of the benefits of crop protection is also fueling the revenue growth in the market. Furthermore, advancements in insecticide technology are leading to increased sales. For instance, manufacturers are developing advanced formulations based on PBO that offer long-lasting protection against insects. Furthermore, the adoption of integrated pest management (IPM) practices, which require the use of PBO in combination with insecticides for effective pest control, is driving market growth. Moreover, the demand for environmentally friendly insecticides is increasing due to strict government regulations addressing environmental degradation. Consumers are turning to insecticides containing PBO as a result of the high costs associated with crop damage caused by pests. For example, the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has approved the use of PBO in organic farming as a synergist for natural insecticides, which has spurred the demand for organic insecticides containing PBO. The COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 had a negative impact on the global supply chain and market demand. The closure of manufacturing facilities and disruptions in the transportation of raw materials resulted in a slowdown of market growth. However, with the easing of COVID-19 restrictions and the increasing demand for insecticides in the agriculture sector, the market is expected to recover.

The growth of the global PBO market is hindered by various factors such as environmental regulations, fluctuating prices of raw materials, and the availability of alternative compounds. Nevertheless, the increasing need for effective insecticides and the growing awareness of crop protection are expected to drive revenue growth in the market throughout the forecast period. In conclusion, the global PBO market is anticipated to witness significant growth due to the rising demand for insecticides in different industries, advancements in insecticide technology, and the increasing awareness of crop protection benefits. However, the market's growth may be constrained by factors such as environmental regulations, fluctuating prices of raw materials, and the availability of alternative compounds.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/6491

Piperonyl Butoxide Market Major Companies and Competitive Landscape:

• Endura Pesticide Ltd.

• Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

• WujiangShuguang Chemical Co. Ltd.

• Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

• Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

• Jiangsu Changqing Agrochemical Co. Ltd.

• Zhejiang Rayfull Chemicals Co. Ltd.

• Shanghai Skyblue Chemical Co. Ltd.

• Alfa Aesar

• Eastman Chemical Company

• ShuguangChem

Driving Factors of PiperonylButoxide (PBO) Market

The market for piperonyl butoxide (PBO) is being propelled by several key factors. Firstly, there is an increasing demand for PBO from the agriculture sector. This is driven by the need for effective insecticides to protect crops from pests and enhance agricultural productivity. Additionally, the demand for PBO is growing in residential and commercial settings where insecticides are required for pest control.

PBO is a crucial ingredient in insecticides as it enhances their effectiveness. This factor is contributing to the rising demand for PBO in the market. Various end-use sectors such as agriculture, food & beverage, healthcare, and residential are experiencing an increased need for effective insecticides, driving the demand for PBO and resulting in revenue growth.

Furthermore, the prevalence of insect-borne diseases like malaria, dengue fever, and chikungunya is driving the demand for insecticides containing PBO. Governments and organizations are actively promoting the use of insecticides for disease control, further boosting the market for PBO.

Another driving factor is the increasing awareness of the benefits of crop protection. Farmers and agricultural stakeholders are realizing the importance of using insecticides to safeguard their crops from pests and increase yields. This awareness is translating into a higher demand for PBO in the market.

Technological advancements in insecticides are also contributing to market growth. Manufacturers are developing advanced formulations with PBO that provide longer-lasting protection against insects. These innovative products are attracting consumers and boosting sales.

Moreover, the adoption of integrated pest management (IPM) practices is driving the market. IPM involves using a combination of insecticides and PBO for effective pest control. This approach is gaining popularity, especially in the agricultural sector, thereby increasing the demand for PBO.

Additionally, the growing concern for the environment is influencing market growth. Strict government regulations addressing environmental degradation are leading to a demand for environmentally friendly insecticides. PBO, being an important component in many organic insecticides, is witnessing increased demand as a result.

Lastly, the high cost of crop damage caused by pests is driving the use of insecticides containing PBO. Consumers are realizing the economic benefits of investing in effective pest control measures, which is fueling the demand for PBO-based insecticides.

In summary, the driving factors of the PBO market include increasing demand from the agriculture sector, the need for effective insecticides in various industries, the prevalence of insect-borne diseases, growing awareness of crop protection, technological advancements, adoption of integrated pest management practices, environmental concerns, and the economic benefits of pest control.

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/piperonylbutoxide-pbo-market

Segments covered in the report:

Segments covered by Product Outlook, Application Outlook, Regional Outlook

By Formulation Type Outlook

• Liquid Formulation

• Powder Formulation

By Application Outlook

• Insecticides

• Herbicides

• Fungicides

Regional Outlook

• North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request a customization on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/6491

Thank you for taking the time to read our article. The report can be tailored to the needs of the client. Please contact us for more details, and our team will tailor the report to your specific requirements.

Explore Trending Report:

Industrial Air Filtration Market Size - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/industrial-air-filtration-market

Polypropylene Compounds Market Share - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/polypropylene-compounds-market

Silicon Metal Market Analysis – https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/silicon-metal-market

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyse consumer behaviour shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Power and Energy, and Chemicals. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.



