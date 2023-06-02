Flash News: OKX Enhances its Futures Dollar-Cost Averaging Trading Bot to Further Enrich Users' Trading Experience

/EIN News/ -- DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , the second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the day of June 2, 2023.

OKX Enhances its Futures Dollar-Cost Averaging Trading Bot to Further Enrich Users' Trading Experience

OKX has announced the enhancement of its Futures DCA (Dollar-Cost Averaging) trading bot, in order to further enrich the trading experience of OKX users. The new upgrades provide users with greater control over risk management, allowing for more efficient allocation of capital to align with individual trading strategies.

The upgrades include:

Margin Adjustment (Add/Reduce) : Users can now dynamically adjust their margin.

: Users can now dynamically adjust their margin. Take Profit (TP) Price Adjustment : Users can now manually adjust their take profit price.

: Users can now manually adjust their take profit price. Stop Conditions - End-Round Stop and Price Trigger : Users can utilize new stop conditions by setting end-of-cycle stops or defining specific price levels at which the bot will stop trading.

: Users can utilize new stop conditions by setting end-of-cycle stops or defining specific price levels at which the bot will stop trading. Start Condition - RSI Trigger : The bot now incorporates the Relative Strength Index (RSI) as a start condition, which users can leverage to optimize entry points.

: The bot now incorporates the Relative Strength Index (RSI) as a start condition, which users can leverage to optimize entry points. Manual Safety Orders: Users can manually add extra safety orders during an ongoing trading cycle, empowering them to adapt their strategy in response to market volatility and improve average position costs.

OKX aims to offer users greater flexibility in their futures trading strategies, as well as powerful tools to help them capitalize on market movements. These enhancements reflect that goal.

OKX's Futures DCA is a trading bot that utilizes the Martingale strategy in futures trading, which enables traders to automate their trades based on Martingale principles. This means that users can invest in futures with a disciplined approach, regardless of market volatility and without needing to constantly monitor the market. To learn more, click here.

