Plymouth Industrial REIT to Present at Nareit’s REITweek 2023

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) announced it will make a presentation at Nareit’s REITweek 2023 Investor Conference on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 from 10:15 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. ET. The presentation will be webcast and available on Plymouth’s investor relations website.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.


