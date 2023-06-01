Senate Bill 754 Printer's Number 799

PENNSYLVANIA, June 1 - PRINTER'S NO. 799

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

754

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY BROWN, HUTCHINSON, DUSH, KEARNEY AND COMITTA,

JUNE 1, 2023

REFERRED TO LOCAL GOVERNMENT, JUNE 1, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of July 31, 1968 (P.L.805, No.247), entitled

"An act to empower cities of the second class A, and third

class, boroughs, incorporated towns, townships of the first

and second classes including those within a county of the

second class and counties of the second through eighth

classes, individually or jointly, to plan their development

and to govern the same by zoning, subdivision and land

development ordinances, planned residential development and

other ordinances, by official maps, by the reservation of

certain land for future public purpose and by the acquisition

of such land; to promote the conservation of energy through

the use of planning practices and to promote the effective

utilization of renewable energy sources; providing for the

establishment of planning commissions, planning departments,

planning committees and zoning hearing boards, authorizing

them to charge fees, make inspections and hold public

hearings; providing for mediation; providing for transferable

development rights; providing for appropriations, appeals to

courts and penalties for violations; and repealing acts and

parts of acts," in general provisions, providing for certain

transmittals and submissions to governmental bodies.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of July 31, 1968 (P.L.805, No.247), known

as the Pennsylvania Municipalities Planning Code, is amended by

adding a section to read:

Section 110. Certain Transmittals and Submissions to

