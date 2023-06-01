Senate Bill 719 Printer's Number 796

PENNSYLVANIA, June 1 - PRINTER'S NO. 796

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

719

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, STEFANO, ARGALL, SANTARSIERO, BARTOLOTTA,

HUTCHINSON AND FARRY, JUNE 1, 2023

REFERRED TO COMMUNITY, ECONOMIC AND RECREATIONAL DEVELOPMENT,

JUNE 1, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of December 19, 1988 (P.L.1262, No.156),

entitled "An act providing for the licensing of eligible

organizations to conduct games of chance, for the licensing

of persons to distribute games of chance, for the

registration of manufacturers of games of chance, and for

suspensions and revocations of licenses and permits;

requiring records; providing for local referendum by

electorate; and prescribing penalties," in games of chance,

providing for online raffles by fire companies.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of December 19, 1988 (P.L.1262, No.156),

known as the Local Option Small Games of Chance Act, is amended

by adding a section to read:

Section 309. Online raffles by fire companies.

(a) General rule.--A fire company that has a valid small

games of chance license issued under section 307 may conduct

raffles over the Internet subject to the following:

(1) An individual may purchase a ticket for the raffles

only by means of a debit card.

(2) The fire company may not conduct more than two

