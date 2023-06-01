Senate Bill 753 Printer's Number 800

PENNSYLVANIA, June 1 - The following shall apply:

(1) Council may acquire real property and erect,

maintain, improve, operate and lease, either as lessor or

lessee, facilities for incineration, landfill or other

methods of disposal, either inside or outside the limits of

the borough, including equipment, either separately or

jointly, with a political subdivision or municipal authority

in order to provide for the collection, removal, disposal and

destruction of municipal waste, for the collection and

storage of recyclable materials or for the composting of leaf

and yard waste.

(2) Council may provide for the payment of the cost,

either in whole or part, out of the funds of the borough.

(3) Council may acquire land for landfill purposes,

either amicably or by exercising the power of eminent domain,

and may maintain lands and places for the dumping of

municipal waste.

(4) If council acquires land outside the limits of the

borough by exercising the power of eminent domain, the taking

shall be subject to the limitations in 26 Pa.C.S. § 206

(relating to extraterritorial takings).

§ 25B06. Rates and charges.

(a) Council authorization.--Council may establish, alter,

charge and collect rates and other charges for the:

(1) collection, removal and disposal of municipal waste

and recyclable materials;

(2) cost of including the payment of any indebtedness

incurred for the construction, purchase, improvement, repair,

maintenance and operation of any facilities for collection,

removal and disposal; and

