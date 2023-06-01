Senate Bill 753 Printer's Number 800
PENNSYLVANIA, June 1 - The following shall apply:
(1) Council may acquire real property and erect,
maintain, improve, operate and lease, either as lessor or
lessee, facilities for incineration, landfill or other
methods of disposal, either inside or outside the limits of
the borough, including equipment, either separately or
jointly, with a political subdivision or municipal authority
in order to provide for the collection, removal, disposal and
destruction of municipal waste, for the collection and
storage of recyclable materials or for the composting of leaf
and yard waste.
(2) Council may provide for the payment of the cost,
either in whole or part, out of the funds of the borough.
(3) Council may acquire land for landfill purposes,
either amicably or by exercising the power of eminent domain,
and may maintain lands and places for the dumping of
municipal waste.
(4) If council acquires land outside the limits of the
borough by exercising the power of eminent domain, the taking
shall be subject to the limitations in 26 Pa.C.S. § 206
(relating to extraterritorial takings).
§ 25B06. Rates and charges.
(a) Council authorization.--Council may establish, alter,
charge and collect rates and other charges for the:
(1) collection, removal and disposal of municipal waste
and recyclable materials;
(2) cost of including the payment of any indebtedness
incurred for the construction, purchase, improvement, repair,
maintenance and operation of any facilities for collection,
removal and disposal; and
