Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,651 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,886 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 753 Printer's Number 800

PENNSYLVANIA, June 1 - The following shall apply:

(1) Council may acquire real property and erect,

maintain, improve, operate and lease, either as lessor or

lessee, facilities for incineration, landfill or other

methods of disposal, either inside or outside the limits of

the borough, including equipment, either separately or

jointly, with a political subdivision or municipal authority

in order to provide for the collection, removal, disposal and

destruction of municipal waste, for the collection and

storage of recyclable materials or for the composting of leaf

and yard waste.

(2) Council may provide for the payment of the cost,

either in whole or part, out of the funds of the borough.

(3) Council may acquire land for landfill purposes,

either amicably or by exercising the power of eminent domain,

and may maintain lands and places for the dumping of

municipal waste.

(4) If council acquires land outside the limits of the

borough by exercising the power of eminent domain, the taking

shall be subject to the limitations in 26 Pa.C.S. § 206

(relating to extraterritorial takings).

§ 25B06. Rates and charges.

(a) Council authorization.--Council may establish, alter,

charge and collect rates and other charges for the:

(1) collection, removal and disposal of municipal waste

and recyclable materials;

(2) cost of including the payment of any indebtedness

incurred for the construction, purchase, improvement, repair,

maintenance and operation of any facilities for collection,

removal and disposal; and

20230SB0753PN0800 - 11 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

You just read:

Senate Bill 753 Printer's Number 800

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more