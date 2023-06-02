Sanitary Pumps and Valves Market Size, Share, Sales, Key Players Analysis and Forecasts to 2028
PUNE, INDIA, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Sanitary Pumps and Valves Market size is expected to grow from USD 2.1 billion in 2023 to USD 2.5 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2023 to 2028.Process industries require high hygiene maintenance and cleaning, as humans consume manufactured products. Maintaining hygiene helps prevent these food products, drugs, and beverages from germs. Hence, the manufacturer of the processed products complies with the sanitary standards to avoid the liquid fluid or slurries from contamination and supports good manufacturing practices compliance. All these factors help the demand for sanitary pumps and valves.
"Self-priming segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period"
Self-priming pumps are designed to handle a variety of fluids and can as well transfer heavier materials such as slurries, corrosive liquids, and suspended solids. Solid handling is one of the most essential advantages of a self-priming pump. Another advantage is its ability to continue pumping fluid without submerging it in a liquid tank or vessel, unlike submersible pumps. These types of pumps also feature close tolerance working parts that trap fluids in the pump's body, preventing them from returning from the discharge side of the pump to the suction side when the pump is not in operation.
"Dairy industry is expected to hold a significant share during the forecast period"
Cleaning the equipment that comes in contact with fluids is essential for dairy processing plants. In cleaning a dairy plant, the main aim is to achieve bacteriological and chemical cleanliness. The manufacturers of dairy products focus on optimizing dairy production and ensuring hygienic conditions. Circulatory clean-in-place (CIP) systems are developed to achieve sanitation and cleaning results, widely adopted in dairy processing plants. Besides, the dairy industry needs to meet the 3A sanitary standards and Pasteurized Milk Ordinance (PMO) requirements. All these factors drive the demand for sanitary pumps and valves in the dairy industry.
"The market in Europe is expected to grow at steady CAGR during the forecast period"
Germany is the largest economy in Europe, and the country is considered the industrial capital of Europe owing to the presence of a large number of manufacturing companies. Some of the major manufacturers of sanitary pumps and valves operating in Germany include GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), KSB SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), and Christian Bürkert GmbH & Co. KG (Germany). These players highly focus on the advancement of sanitary pumps and valves to provide the end users with highly efficient hygienic solutions and experiences. Among the processing industries in Germany, chemicals and pharmaceuticals are the rapidly growing industries contributing largely to the country's overall economy and the growth of sanitary pumps and valves in the European region.
Breakdown of the profiles of primary participants:
By Company Type: Tier 1 -42%, Tier 2 -35%, and Tier 3 -23%
By Designation: C-level Executives -45%,Directors-32%, and Others -23%
By Region: North America - 34%, Europe-30%, Asia Pacific -27%, and RoW –9%
Major players profiled in this report are as follows: Alfa Laval (Sweden), Fristam Pumpen KG (GmbH & Co.) (Germany), GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), SPX FLOW, Inc. (US), Dover Corporation (US) Evoguard GmbH (Germany), Verder International B.V. (Netherlands), IDEX Corporation (US), Xylem (US), Graco Inc. (US), ITT INC. (US), Inoxpa S.A.U. (Spain), Flowserve Corporation (US), KSB SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (UK),and others.
Research Coverage
This report has segmented the sanitary pumps and valves market based on valve type, pump priming type, pump power source, material type, hygiene class, pump type, end-user industry, and region. The sanitary pumps and valves market has been segmented based on pump type into centrifugal and positive displacement. Based on valve type, the market has been segmented intosingle-seat, double-seat, butterfly, diaphragm, control, and others. The market has been segmented into self-priming and non-self-priming based on priming type.The market has been segmented into standard, aseptic, and ultraclean based on hygiene class. The market has been segmented into electric and air-based pump power sources. The market has been segmented into stainless steel, copper, and bronze based on material type. Based on the end-user industry, the market has been segmented into processed food, dairy, alcoholic beverage, nonalcoholic beverage, pharmaceuticals, and other end-user industries. The study also forecasts the market size in four prominent regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW.
