Arsenic Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s Arsenic Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Arsenic Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the arsenic market analysis. As per TBRC’s arsenic market forecast, the arsenic market size is predicted to reach a value of $3.26 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 4% through the forecast period.
The rising use of arsenic in the glass industry is expected to boost the arsenic market demand going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the market include Chenzhou Chenxi Metals Co. Ltd, Xilan Chemicals Co. Ltd., Pallav Chemicals & Solvents Pvt. Ltd., Lonza, Recylex Group, Furukawa Co. Ltd, Amalgamet Canada LP, Yangzhou Zhongtianli New Material Co. Ltd., PPM Reinstmetalle Osterwieck GmbH.
Arsenic Market Segments
1) By Type: Organic, Inorganic, Arsine Gas
2) By Purity: High Purity (5N5), 0.99 (6N), 0.985 (7N), Other Purities
3) By Application: Agricultural Timber And Poles, Building And Fencing, Utility Poles, Highway, Other Applications
This type of chemical refers to an element and a widely distributed naturally occurring mineral. It is a metalloid, meaning it has properties of both metals and non-metals. It serves as an alloying agent and is also used in the manufacture of glass, pigments, textiles, paper, metal adhesives, wood preservatives, and ammunition.
