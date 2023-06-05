M&M International Shares Insights from the Fundraising Effectiveness Project Quarterly Report
The organization shares strategies for boosting nonprofit fundraising in a challenging landscape
Among the many noteworthy findings in the report, some of the highlights include:
Decrease in the number of donors by 10%, marking the second consecutive year of decreased donor participation.
Significant decline in dollars from large donors, resulting in an overall decrease in fundraising.
Substantial drops in new-retained donors (-26.4%) and new donors (-18.1%).
Decrease in dollars raised by 1.7%, with major and large donors contributing to the majority of the decrease.
Retention rates decreased by 3.5% in the fourth quarter.
Based on the findings of this report, M&M International has shared several recommendations that can help organizations boost the efficacy of their fundraising efforts
1. Conduct donor research: Invest in comprehensive donor research to gain insights into their preferences, motivations, and giving patterns. This helps tailor fundraising strategies and communication approaches to better engage donors.
2. Develop a donor-centered approach: Place the donor at the center of fundraising efforts. Ensure all interactions, communications, and touchpoints focus on building meaningful relationships and demonstrating the impact of their contributions.
3. Implement a multichannel fundraising strategy: Diversify fundraising channels to reach a broader audience. Incorporate online platforms, social media campaigns, direct mail, peer-to-peer fundraising, and events to engage donors through various channels that align with their preferences.
4. Develop a monthly giving program: Organizations can encourage donors to contribute on a recurring monthly basis. monthly giving programs provide stability and predictable revenue for organizations while building long-term relationships with donors.
5. Enhance donor stewardship: Implement a robust donor stewardship program that includes regular and personalized communication, acknowledgment of donor contributions, and opportunities for engagement. Show donors the impact of their support and express gratitude consistently.
6. Foster corporate partnerships: Explore collaborations with corporate partners that align with the mission. Develop mutually beneficial partnerships, such as cause marketing campaigns, employee giving programs, or sponsorship opportunities, to expand reach and tap into new donor networks.
7. Empower peer fundraising: Encourage supporters to become ambassadors for a cause by launching peer-to-peer fundraising campaigns. Provide them with the necessary tools, resources, and support to create their own fundraising initiatives.
8. Engage with younger donors: Develop strategies to engage younger generations. Leverage social media platforms, influencer partnerships, and storytelling to connect with these demographics and cultivate long-term relationships.
9. Collaborate with other nonprofits: Identify complementary nonprofit organizations and explore collaborative opportunities. Joint fundraising campaigns, shared events, and resource-sharing initiatives can help expand reach and maximize fundraising efforts.
10. Invest in staff training and development: Equip fundraising teams with the necessary skills and knowledge through training and professional development opportunities. Stay updated with the latest fundraising strategies, techniques, and best practices to adapt to changing trends.
11. Monitor and evaluate performance: Regularly track and analyze fundraising efforts to measure success and identify areas for improvement. Set key performance indicators (KPIs) and use data-driven insights to optimize fundraising strategies over time.
As every organization is unique, M&M International encourages organizations to tailor these recommendations to align with specific missions, target audiences, and available resources. They also recommend continuous evaluation and adapting strategies based on donor feedback, emerging trends, and changing circumstances to maximize fundraising effectiveness.
By implementing these action-oriented recommendations, organizations can navigate the challenges identified in the report and improve their fundraising effectiveness, donor engagement, and long-term sustainability.
