Gaskets, Packing, and Sealing Devices Market Size Expected To Reach $90 Billion By 2027
The Business Research Company's Gaskets, Packing, And Sealing Devices Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Gaskets, Packing, and Sealing Devices Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers gaskets, packing, and sealing devices market analysis and every facet of the gaskets, packing, and sealing devices market research. As per TBRC’s gaskets, packing, and sealing devices market forecast, the gaskets, packing, and sealing devices global market size is predicted to reach a value of $90.19 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 9.9% through the forecast period.
An increase in the demand for oil and gas is expected to propel the gaskets, packing, and sealing devices market demand. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest gaskets, packing, and sealing devices market share. Major players in the market include SKF Inc., Flowserve Corporation, Trelleborg AB, Freudenberg Sealing Technologies GmbH & Co KG, Federal-Mogul Corporation, Smiths Group plc, BRUSS Sealing Systems GmbH, Garlock Sealing Technologies LLC, SSP Manufacturing Inc., Dana Holding Corporation.
Gaskets, Packing And Sealing Devices Market Segments
1) By Product: Gaskets, Seals
2) By Material Type: Metallic, Non-metallic, Elastomeric, Other Material Types
3) By Distribution Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket
4) By Application: Automotive, Electrical And Electronics, Marine And Rail, Industrial And Manufacturing, Aerospace, Oil And Gas, Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Other Applications
These types of packings and sealing devices are components used to regulate or prevent leaks between two surfaces or components that come together. The gaps are either fixed or moving components and are sealed upon mechanical compression. Gaskets, packings, and sealing devices are commonly used in machinery and equipment to maintain proper function and prevent fluid or gas leaks.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends
4. Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Gaskets, Packing, and Sealing Devices Market Growth
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
