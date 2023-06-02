Medical Protective Clothing Market Ensuring Safety in Healthcare Facilities and Beyond 2032

global medical protective clothing market size was USD 6.57 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9.3% over the forecast period

The COVID-19 pendamic has significantly raised demand for medical protective clothing, notably in the healthcare business. Healthcare personnel must wear PPE, which includes medical protective clothing, to avoid the transmission of infectious illnesses. As a consequence, there is a huge increase in demand for medical protective garments, which is driving the market's revenue growth.

Also, the healthcare sector has a higher demand for medical protective clothing since infectious illnesses like Ebola, Zika, and the Ebola Virus Disease are on the rise (EVD). Another reason driving up demand for PPE is the increasing number of surgeries performed globally. Medical professionals and surgeons must wear protective clothing during surgical procedures to protect both themselves and their patients from infections.

Government initiatives to modernize the healthcare system and promote the use of PPE in hospitals and clinics are also contributing to the rise of the market's revenue. The World Health Organization (WHO) has suggested deploying PPE during the COVID-19 pandemic to protect healthcare workers and halt the virus from spreading. International legislation that require the use of PPE in healthcare settings have increased the need for medical protective apparel.

The use of non-woven textiles, such as polypropylene and polyethylene, has become increasingly common in the production of medical protective apparel. These materials are lightweight, breathable, and tough, providing comfort and safety to healthcare personnel while offering improved protection against infectious diseases.

The growing understanding of the significance of personal protective equipment (PPE) in the healthcare industry has also contributed to the increased usage of medical protective clothing. With the rising prevalence of infectious diseases, there is a greater need to safeguard both patients and healthcare personnel from these illnesses. As a result, medical protective clothing is being used more frequently to minimize the risk of transmission and provide a barrier against harmful pathogens.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

During the forecast period, the coveralls segment is projected to hold the largest revenue share, primarily due to its extensive utilization in hospitals, laboratories, and the pharmaceutical industry. The increased awareness of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) among healthcare professionals and its efficacy in protecting against pollutants and infectious diseases has resulted in a rise in demand for coveralls. This has made them a popular choice in the healthcare industry.

The hospitals segment is anticipated to hold the largest revenue share during the forecast period. This is primarily due to the high patient footfall and the need for healthcare personnel to safeguard themselves from contagious infections while providing care. The use of protective garments like gowns, gloves, masks, and face shields reduces the risk of cross-infection between patients and medical staff. Furthermore, hospitals are willing to spend more on expensive, durable, and comfortable protective clothing. This inclination is projected to contribute to the growth of revenue in this segment.

Over the projected period, it is anticipated that the market in Asia Pacific would account for the largest revenue share. This has contributed to the growth of hospitals and healthcare facilities in nations including South Korea, China, India, and Japan. Another element driving the demand for medical protective clothing is the rising concern over infectious illnesses like COVID-19, which has boosted the need for Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) in the healthcare industry. Furthermore, it is anticipated that in the next years, the region's aging population would result in a rise in demand for medical protective apparel.

The global market is further segmented into type and application:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022 - 2032)

Coveralls

Gowns

Gloves

Face Shields

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022 - 2032)

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

Regional Markets Highlighted in the Global Medical Protective Clothing Market Report:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

A.E.

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Top Companies Profiled in the Report:

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

3M Company

Honeywell International Inc.

Ansell Limited

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Lakeland Industries, Inc.

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd.

Sioen Industries NV

International Enviroguard

Delta Plus Group

Overall, the combination of advancements in technology and materials, along with a heightened awareness of the importance of PPE, has fueled market revenue growth in the production and adoption of medical protective garments. These garments play a vital role in ensuring the safety and well-being of healthcare professionals and patients alike.

