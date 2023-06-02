3 Step Home Sale Provides Tips for Identifying Legitimate Cash Home Buyers in Tightening Real Estate Market

The company is a trusted resource that helps eliminate unnecessary steps in selling a home quickly and with less stress.

FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- 3 Step Home Sale is pleased to announce it is shedding light on the challenges faced by sellers in identifying legitimate cash buyers in today's tightening financial market.3 Step Home Sale is a leading family-owned cash home buyer and residential investment firm that offers a range of services to property sellers, including covering out-of-pocket expenses, handling probate work, attorney fees, foreclosure prevention, property repairs, relocation services, and more. With over 15 years of industry experience, the company has developed a reputation for providing exceptional customer service.In the company’s most recent news, 3 Step Home sale is providing critical tips for identifying legitimate cash home buyers in a tightening real estate market. According to the company, with high interest rates and decreasing affordability, sellers are seeking fast, easy, and fair solutions to sell their homes. However, many cash buyers are unable to perform, resulting in a high fallout rate in closed transactions."With decades high interest rates north of 7% and affordability at a 15-year low, the real estate market is pulling back hard in many parts of the USA,” says Josh Cohen, CEO of 3 Step Home Sale. “There is increasing demand from sellers who want a fast, easy, and fair solution to selling their home. At the same time, the tightening of financial markets has left many cash buyers unable to perform. While many sellers are caught up in “hearing the highest offer,” they should be aware that the US has experienced one of the highest fallout rates in closed transactions in years. Many buyers are simply not showing up at the closing table - meaning the “high offer” is just a worthless number on a piece of paper that leads to a dead end.”“Any company can give you a cash offer, but in this current real estate market, few can actually get you to the closing table and paid,” Cohen continues. “Price doesn't mean much if the transaction doesn't actually close. It's crucial for sellers to manage their expectations and choose a reputable buyer who can perform."To help sellers make informed decisions, 3 Step Home Sale is offering the following tips to identify legitimate cash buyers:1. Cash to Close: A legitimate cash buyer should have proof of funds (POF) demonstrating a cash balance available to close on properties. This can be a letter from a reputable bank with a physical address and responsive customer service during regular business hours.2. Title Company Confirmation: Sellers should consider whether the title company vouches for the cash buyer's legitimacy and confirms their ability to fulfill their commitments. Title companies serve as third-party service providers and can provide unbiased insights.3. Online Reviews: Checking Google and Facebook reviews of cash buyers can provide an understanding of their reputation and commitment to customer satisfaction. A lack of online presence or negative reviews should raise red flags.4. Physical Office Address: Validating the presence of a physical office address, rather than a PO Box or an untraceable location, is crucial. Fly-by-night buyers operating without a physical office can be a risk for sellers if issues arise during or after the transaction.5. Professional Website: A cash buyer with a professional website that clearly outlines their services, process, and location demonstrates a level of credibility and consistency.6. Customer Service: Assessing whether the cash buyer has a dedicated team or relies on a single person can indicate their commitment to a smooth transaction. Real estate transactions require the expertise and collaboration of multiple individuals.“We help sellers in many different situations,” Cohen concludes. “Anything from tax auction, pre-foreclosure, financial distress, bad tenant situations, vacant or inherited properties - the list goes on. For many of our clients, they don’t get a second chance to sell a property - it’s sell it to a reputable buyer the first time for a fair price, or possibly lose the property or go through major financial hardship. Fortunately, we are here to help navigate this tumultuous time. Contact us today by visiting www.3stephomesale.com to learn more about what we can offer.”About the Company3 Step Home Sale is a trusted cash home buyer that simplifies the selling process for homeowners. The company specializes in purchasing single-family detached houses in a fast, easy, and stress-free manner. With a team of experienced professionals and a commitment to transparency, 3 Step Home Sale has successfully bought over 1000 homes since its establishment in 2020.3 Step Home Sale was founded less than 3 years ago by CEO, Josh Cohen - a lifetime serial entrepreneur. Josh spent many of his earlier years working at a top research facility as an electronics engineer, and later a program manager solving complex technical problems. During this time, he found another passion in real estate investing. Since Josh had built homes for many years in the DC metro region and is a veteran of the real estate industry, he and his partner launched a new national brand, #3stephomesale, which is now buying homes in 18+ US markets.As the CEO of the firm, Josh leads a quickly growing team of 20+ rockstars in a startup culture environment that is focused on setting the bar higher on what is considered the cutting edge of the real estate industry.