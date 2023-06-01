Open Innovation platform EarlyBirds Can Be the Ideal Partner for Nanotechnology Programs

/EIN News/ -- Forde, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarlyBirds, an Australian firm that has come up with an open innovation ecosystem platform with services where early adopters, innovators, and subject matter experts (SMEs) can collaborate to find ways to speed up technology advancement and adoption in an organisation, wants to point out that they can be the ideal partner for both the innovator company that is focused on developing new nanotechnology and the early adopter organisation looking for innovator firms that have the nanotechnology solutions they are looking for. Innovator companies, whether they are a start-up, scale-up or mature organisation, can easily see how the EarlyBirds platform can help them in significantly increasing their customers. They can join EarlyBirds by visiting https://earlybirds.io/en/innovator.

It is important to point out that while there are many examples of structures that are in the nanometre scale, including essential molecules found in the human body and components of foods, it was only during the last quarter of a century that it was possible to intentionally and actively alter nanoscale molecules and structures. It is this control of structures in the nanometre scale that defines the field of nanotechnology.

Nanotechnology holds great promise in significantly improving, or even revolutionizing, several technology and industry sectors, such as IT, medicine, homeland security, energy, transportation, environmental science, food safety, and many more. According to Forbes, there are three areas of nanotechnology that are already impacting the future, and these are in: materials science, particularly for construction; nanomedicine and health; and device engineering, especially in electronics and wearables.

Meanwhile, there are both benefits and risks of using nanotechnology. The primary benefits include significantly enhanced water purification systems, manufacturing processes, nanomedicine, physical enhancement, energy systems, food production techniques, nutrition, and large-scale infrastructure auto-fabrication. It is the significantly reduced size in nanotechnology that may enable automation of tasks that were formerly inaccessible because of physical limitations, that in turn may decrease the labor, land, or maintenance needs placed on humans.

On the other hand, the potential risks of nanotechnology may be found in health, environmental, and safety issues; and in the transitional impact such as the displacement of some traditional industries as the products of nanotechnology gain dominance, which are of particular concern to advocates of privacy rights. That is why regulatory bodies like the US EPA and the Health and Consumer Protection Directorate of the European Commission have begun to take into account the potential risks of nanoparticles. It was the organic food sector that was the first to act through a regulation that excluded engineered nanoparticles from certified organic food products, first in the UK and Australia, and more recently in Canada, including all foods certified by Demeter.

Meanwhile, organisations that are interested in accelerating the development of their nanotechnology programs can join as early adopters in the EarlyBirds system through https://earlybirds.io/en/early_adopter. EarlyBirds can serve as the ideal partner to work with on their long-term programs and strategies by delivering tangible results to customers. The EarlyBirds team can work closely with the early adopter team in developing an innovation map to a particular area or even several areas of nanotechnology that are appropriate for the organisation’s strategic requirements and desired results. This map will be broken down into core and nanoscience themes and sub-themes and then populated and these are updated regularly using data obtained from the EarlyBirds platform.

The EarlyBirds open innovation ecosystem that is designed to bring together the early adopter, the innovator, and the SME to hasten innovation, has two primary elements. One is known as the Explorer program that is designed to help speed up the process of technological innovation for the organisation as a service. The Explorer program has several key features, such as: quarterly and monthly innovation days; regular webinars to help stimulate innovation in the organisation; a focus on specific types of innovations; a nominated SME for the business; and a platform enterprise license. The second element is the Challenger program, which is for organisations that want to focus on just one specific issue at a time.

Those who are interested in learning more as to how the EarlyBirds can help advance their nanotechnology objectives can check out the EarlyBirds website at earlybirds.io.

