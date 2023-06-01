Denver Regenerative Medicine Clinic Downtown's Healthcare Announces Rebranding as Regen Revolution

/EIN News/ -- Denver, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denver, Colorado -

Denver Physical Medicine clinic Downtown’s Healthcare has undergone a rebranding and will now be known as Regen Revolution, reflecting its ongoing commitment to delivering top-notch healthcare through a variety of regenerative medicine practices.

Focused on non-invasive treatments for full-body wellness and holistic recovery, the clinic’s regenerative care treatments include PRP treatments such as P-Shot, O-Shot, facial rejuvenation, hair restoration, joint injections, Vampire FaceLift®, and Vampire Breast Lift®, anti-aging, pain management, and neuropathy. The clinic also offers chiropractic care to help patients heal from injuries, manage pain, and avoid surgery using trusted alternative solutions.

“We have always strived to give patients something different,” says the clinic’s spokesperson. “Our chiropractic care and physical medicine services have always yielded stellar results for our patients, and the addition of cutting edge regenerative medicine treatments has really resonated with Denver residents. Every service we deliver in our office is regenerative in nature. With our latest rebranding, we are communicating our intent to offer the best in regenerative medicine, such as PRP (Platelet Rich Plasma) Injection Therapy different types of IV treatments, along with chiropractic and rehab therapies to our patients looking for treatments they can’t get from conventional medical providers.”

The P-Shot and O-Shot procedures available at Regen Revolution use PRP to address concerns with male and female sexual health, respectively. Facial rejuvenation treatments such as Vampire Facial®, Vampire FaceLift®, dermal fillers, and micro-needling are effective at restoring the youthful contours of a patient’s face. PRP injections on the scalp have been shown to strengthen the follicles and lead to stronger, healthier hair.

The Denver physical and regenerative medicine clinic also offers several safe, numbing, non-steroidal, anti-inflammatory injections. Trigger point injections decrease the inflammation in muscle fibers that have been contracted or strained for some time. Joint injections reduce the inflammation in the joints to reduce pain and improve function. Sub-Occipital Nerve Blocks decrease the frequency and severity of headaches and migraines.

For patients suffering from nerve pain or nerve damage that leads to numbness, tingling, and pain in the feet and hands, the clinic offers cutting-edge, non-drug, and non-surgical solutions for peripheral neuropathy. The condition, like several others, that the clinic can help its patients with, is addressed using a customized treatment plan that may include a combination of modalities.

Patients dealing with conditions such as neck pain, shoulder pain, elbow pain, lower back problems, sciatica, carpal tunnel, CMC basal joint pain, arthritic pain, hip pain, knee pain, plantar fasciitis, and more can also rely on Regen Revolution for treatment using a range of chiropractic modalities offered by its team of chiropractors, nurse practitioners, and rehab technicians.

Regen Revolution has always managed to live up to and even exceed the expectations of the residents of Denver and nearby communities. With the rebranding, clients can count on receiving the same high-quality and compassionate care that has earned the Denver Physical Medicine clinic an exemplary overall rating of 4.8 out of 5.0 from almost 350 reviews on its Google Business Profile - Regen Revolution.

One reviewer comments on the clinic’s ability to maximize results using a combination of chiropractic care and PRP therapies. The patient writes, “I struggled to do regenerative therapy for my arthritic knees but after having had arthroscopic surgery on my left knee, which was not successful, I opted to go to Downtown Healthcare.

I have received PRP injections. Although I am not at 100%, I am feeling better and hope to even getting more relief in time. The staff at Downtown Healthcare are not only very professional, they are very supportive and caring. Thanks to all of you for caring about me not only as a patient but as an individual as well.”

Another reviewer says, "Fantastic therapy. When I first came I had thrown my back out and my wife joked I looked like was Frankenstein's monster. Since then I have mobility and can bend and twist like James Brown, well almost at least. Any way Downtown Healthcare has gotten back my mobility and I feel it most importantly. Thank you to this fantastic team for understanding and healing me."

Readers in Denver can contact Regen Revolution at (303) 292-9992 to schedule an appointment at the clinic’s Lowry location at 125 Rampart Way, Denver, CO 80230. A new Denver location is also due to be launched soon.

