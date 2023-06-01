Nashville- As part of an 18-state coalition, Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti is suing the Biden administration over its proposed new “Circumvention of Lawful Pathways” rule.

“The first step to solving our immigration crisis is to follow the law,” said Skrmetti. “The administration’s ‘Circumvention of Lawful Pathways’ rule is another in a series of efforts to illegally rewrite immigration law through regulation. Congress has made the law, only Congress can change the law, and if Congress does not change the law, then every one of us, from the President on down, needs to follow the current law as written.”

The federal government has characterized the new rule as a means for continuing to regulate immigration since the expiration of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC’s) Title 42 public health order. That policy gave authorities greater ability to bar illegal immigrants from crossing the border during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In reality, however, the new rule just worsens the problem by redefining previously illegal border crossings as “lawful pathways.”

Besides Tennessee, the Indiana-led lawsuit is also joined by Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia, and Wyoming

The lawsuit can be read here.

###

#PR23-18: TN AG Skrmetti Sues Biden Administration over Unlawful Open-Borders Policies