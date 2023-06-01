United Cerebral Palsy appoints new slate of members for its Board of Trustees
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Members of the Corporation for United Cerebral Palsy have appointed a new slate of members for its Board of Trustees.
The Members of the Corporation unanimously approved the association’s new slate of trustees on May 2 during UCP’s Annual Conference. The MOC is comprised of executive leaders of UCP’s 54 affiliates across the United States.
At its meeting, the MOC approved two new members to the Board of Trustees: Dr. Jennifer Luebke, senior vice president and chief workforce office at Pride Industries, and Bradley P. Boyer, a partner with Kutak Rock LLP and the immediate past chair of the Epilepsy Foundation. Luebke and Boyer began their first terms on June 1. In addition, the MOC ratified the appointments of UCP of Central California Executive Director Roger Slingerman to serve a full term as the West RAC representative on the board and for UCP of Central Pennsylvania President and CEO Janeen Latin to complete the current term as the Northeast RAC representative.
“The Board of Trustees is extremely proud to welcome its new and continuing members as we enter an exciting phase for our affiliate network,” said Board Chairman Keith Graham, managing principal of Graham, Brown & Dutton, PC in Mobile, Alabama. “I look forward to helping lead this amazing and storied organization as we prepare to mark UCP’s 75th anniversary.”
UCP President and CEO Armando Contreras added, “The future of this organization is very bright. Guided by a new three-year strategic plan we’ve developed in close cooperation with our affiliate leaders, UCP is ready to build on its proud legacy as one of the nation’s top service providers and advocates for people with disabilities.”
About UCP
The mission of United Cerebral Palsy is to be an indispensable resource for people with cerebral palsy, Down syndrome, autism spectrum disorder and other neurodevelopmental disabilities. Founded in 1949, UCP has 56 affiliates (54 in the U.S. and two in Canada) that provide a wide range of services annually to more than 150,000 children and adults, including resources and referrals, advocacy, research, educational instruction, early intervention, physical therapy, job training, integrated employment, home and community-based services, recreational opportunities and housing assistance. UCP also advocates for direct support professionals (DSPs) and other direct care workers. We believe all people with disabilities should be treated as equal members of an inclusive society so they can “live life without limits.”
