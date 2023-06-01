Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,699 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,659 in the last 365 days.

Blue Line Protection Group Provides Operations Update

/EIN News/ -- Denver, CO, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Line Protection Group Inc (OTCQB: BLPG) is pleased to announce that continued growth in New Mexico and affiliate states has been enhanced by referrals from financial institutions located within our service areas.

A quote from the CEO, Dan Allen, "Balance sheet realignment, revenue improvement, and streamlining operations have been successful initiatives. Blue Line has reduced long and short-term liabilities significantly over the past sixteen months through restructuring and capital payments.

Our marketing efforts have proved successful in acquiring new clients and expanding our geographic footprint. Additionally, recovering past clients and deepening relationships with existing customers strengthen our commitment to quality of service.

Further, compliance assessments have proven to be a valuable service to our financial partners and clients alike. This service keeps customers aligned with regulation requirements and enhances the bank's oversite of their customer's conformance to local and state laws."

As Blue Line Protection Group continues this path, we appreciate the support of our shareholder base and their confidence in the company.

For more information contact:
Dan Allen
Blue Line Protection Group
(800)844-5576


Primary Logo

You just read:

Blue Line Protection Group Provides Operations Update

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more