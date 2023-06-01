Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,700 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,655 in the last 365 days.

Immunocore to present at upcoming investor conferences

/EIN News/ -- Immunocore to present at upcoming investor conferences

(OXFORDSHIRE, England & CONSHOHOCKEN, Penn. & ROCKVILLE, Md., US, 01 June 2023) Immunocore Holdings Plc (Nasdaq: IMCR), a commercial-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a novel class of T cell receptor (TCR) bispecific immunotherapies designed to treat a broad range of diseases, including cancer, infectious diseases and autoimmune conditions, today announced that management will present at the following investor conferences in June:

  • Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
    Fireside Chat: Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. EDT
  • Goldman Sachs Annual Healthcare Conference
    Fireside Chat: Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 1:20 p.m. PDT

The presentations will be webcast live and can be accessed by visiting ‘Events’, under ‘News & Events’, via the ‘Investors’ section of Immunocore’s website at www.immunocore.com. Following the events, a replay of the presentations will be made available for a limited time.

##

About Immunocore

Immunocore is a commercial-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a novel class of TCR bispecific immunotherapies called ImmTAX – Immune mobilizing monoclonal TCRs Against X disease – designed to treat a broad range of diseases, including cancer, autoimmune, and infectious disease. Leveraging its proprietary, flexible, off-the-shelf ImmTAX platform, Immunocore is developing a deep pipeline in multiple therapeutic areas, including four clinical stage programs in oncology and infectious disease, advanced pre-clinical programs in autoimmune disease and multiple earlier pre-clinical programs. The Company’s most advanced oncology TCR therapeutic, KIMMTRAK has been approved for the treatment of HLA-A*02:01-positive adult patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma in the United States, European Union, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom.

CONTACT: 

Immunocore
Sébastien Desprez, Head of Communications
T: +44 (0) 7458030732
E: sebastien.desprez@immunocore.com
Follow on Twitter: @Immunocore

Investor Relations  
Clayton Robertson, Head of Investor Relations
T: +1 215-384-4781
E: ir@immunocore.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Immunocore to present at upcoming investor conferences

Distribution channels: Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more