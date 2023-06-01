­­­­Governor McKee Announces Selections for Board of Elections

RHODE ISLAND, June 1 - PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee today announced that he has nominated Michael P. Connors and Randall A. Jackvony to serve on the Rhode Island Board of Elections. The Governor has submitted their names to the Rhode Island Senate for advice and consent.

"As the sanctity of our nation's elections have recently come under attack, the role of the Board of Elections plays in ensuring free and fair elections has perhaps never been more important," said Governor McKee. "I am confident that Michael Connors and Randall Jackvony will continue ensuring that Rhode Islanders have faith in the way elections are run -- preserving one of our nations most sacred rights – the right to vote."

Michael P. Connors is a lieutenant with the Cumberland Fire District, a title he has held since 2009. Connors has also been the Chairman of the Town of Cumberland Board of Canvassers since 2022, and has been on the board since 2020. He also was appointed by the Town Council to serve on the Town of Cumberland Charter Review Commission from 2017 to 2018.

"It is an honor to be selected to serve on such an important board. Election integrity and voting access are the keys to a thriving government. This board has done so much to ensure those important standards and I hope to help continue that work," Connors said.

Randall A. Jackvony is a former Cranston City Council Member and has been on the Cranston Board of Canvassers since 2014, both as a member and chairperson. Jackvony also has been the Chief Information Officer with Rhode Island Medical Imaging of Warwick since 2020. Prior to that, he had over 20 years of experience in information technology with companies across Rhode Island.

"I am honored by the opportunity to leverage my experience in elected office and more recently administering elections on the Cranston Board of Canvassers. If confirmed by the Senate, I look forward to working with the Board of Elections members and staff to ensure Rhode Island's citizens continue to have a free, fair, and secure elections process accessible to all eligible voters," Jackvony said.

