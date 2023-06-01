Submit Release
Kakazi is set to Release an Official Music Video to Promote His Latest Single ‘The Music Life’

Promising rapper and artist Joseph Morales, AKA Kakazi, is releasing an official music video to accompany his latest single.

UNITED STATES, June 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Music videos might not be as important as they once were in the Western world, but they’re still incredibly important globally. For instance, most people think the entire world uses Apple Music, Deezer, or Spotify, but that’s not true.

Most countries in South America prefer YouTube Music. As a result, it’s not surprising that most South American musicians have considerable views on their YouTube channels.

Kakazi, born Joseph Morales, wants to be the biggest rap star in the world. Thus, he knows the importance of capturing a global audience. As a result, he doesn’t shy away from creating high-quality, lucrative music videos for his singles.

Kakazi is currently working on producing the official music video to accompany his latest single, The Music Life. The track delves into his experiences as a rapper and his come-up in the music scene. Its vivid imagery and intricate production are bound to leave a lasting impression on listeners. The music video will soon be available on YouTube.

In conversation, Joseph Morales shared, “Music isn’t only audio. It’s an entire experience. Furthermore, people experience music in different ways. For instance, some people experience different sounds by seeing colors when they hear them. Thus, I believe having visuals for singles is extremely important. Moreover, adding visuals can also show the artist’s intended vision for the song, contributing to storytelling and helping evoke emotions.”

Those interested in checking out Kakazi’s latest music video can do so via the contact information below.

About Kakazi
Joseph Morales is a talented rapper who uses the stage name Kakazi. He has been in the game for over sixteen years, establishing himself as one of the hottest up-and-coming rappers around.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mr.andanotherone

Linktree: https://www.linktr.ee/andanotherone

