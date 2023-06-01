Posted on Jun 1, 2023 in Newsroom

HONOLULU, HI – More than 10,000 Americans turn 65 every day and become eligible to sign up for Medicare; however, Medicare loses an estimated $70 billion each year due to fraud. These fraudulent activities affect older adults, their families, and caregivers across the state and nation, often costing time, money, and well-being.

“Medicare fraud is devastating, but Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP) Hawaii, as part of a national network, helps to preserve the Medicare program for years to come,” said Norma Kop, SMP Hawaii Director. “We teach people how to prevent fraud from happening by explaining how to detect and report medical billing errors.”

Learn how to protect your identity, assets, and legacy by joining SMP Hawaii and its partners for Medicare Fraud Prevention Week, June 5-11, 2023. Find out more about this special week of education and activities from Waipio to Hawai‘i Kai and through partners on the neighbor islands at www.smphawaii.org.

SMP Hawaii can help with your questions, concerns, or complaints about suspicious activities, and our trained volunteer counselors can also assist with non-health related fraud by referring you to the appropriate agencies or resources. Ask about our free group educational presentations and community events. Find out when SMP Hawaii will be in your neighborhood and get your free copy of Hawaii’s Fraud Prevention and Resource Guide, 3rd edition.

SMP Hawaii is currently seeking volunteers who are bi-lingual to assist people with limited English to learn about healthcare fraud prevention, scams, and ways to protect themselves.

Contact SMP Hawaii today because it takes all of us to protect our kupuna.

For more information & volunteer inquiries:

Jeffrey Woodland, Volunteer Coordinator

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 808-586-7281 or 1-800-296-9422

Website: www.smphawaii.org / Facebook: smphawaii808