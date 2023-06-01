LAVA Therapeutics Announces Selection by Janssen of Lead Gamma-Delta T-Cell Engager Bispecific Antibody to Move Toward Clinical Development

Through a research collaboration with Janssen, a lead candidate was identified for further development towards clinical studies.



In May 2020, LAVA entered into a research collaboration and license agreement with Janssen for the discovery and development of novel bispecific antibody-based gamma delta T cell engagers for the treatment of cancer. The agreement was facilitated by Johnson & Johnson Innovation.

LAVA is also eligible to receive potential development, regulatory and commercialization milestone payments and tiered royalties.



/EIN News/ -- UTRECHT, The Netherlands and PHILADELPHIA, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LAVA Therapeutics N.V. ( Nasdaq: LVTX ), a company in the clinical stage of immuno-oncology, is dedicated to advancing its unique Gammabody™ platform, which involves the development of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers. Today, LAVA Therapeutics announced that Janssen Biotech, Inc., a part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, has chosen a lead candidate aimed at an undisclosed tumor-associated antigen for further development towards clinical settings. This decision was made within the framework of a previously announced collaboration agreement, which aims to discover and create innovative bispecific antibodies targeting gamma-delta T cells as a potential treatment for cancer. Upon such election, Janssen is responsible for the future clinical development, manufacture, and commercialization of the candidate at Janssen’s sole cost and expense. The agreement was facilitated by Johnson & Johnson Innovation.

“We are very pleased that Janssen selected a lead candidate for its licensed target under the research collaboration initiated in 2020 to move towards clinical studies,” said Stephen Hurly, president and chief executive officer of LAVA Therapeutics. “LAVA is pioneering the development of gamma-delta bispecific antibodies to treat cancer through our proprietary Gammabody platform and deep bispecific expertise as we look to advance novel therapies for patients.”

LAVA Therapeutics N.V. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on developing its proprietary Gammabody™ platform to develop a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers for the potential treatment of solid and hematologic malignancies. The Company utilizes bispecific antibodies engineered to selectively kill cancer cells by triggering Vγ9Vδ2 (Vgamma9 Vdelta2) T cell antitumor effector functions upon cross-linking to tumor-associated antigens. A Phase 1/2a dose escalation clinical study to evaluate LAVA-1207 in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is actively enrolling in the US and EU (NCT05369000). A Phase 1/2a dose escalation clinical study to evaluate LAVA-051, for the treatment of multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia and acute myeloid leukemia, is also enrolling patients in the EU and US (NCT04887259). The Company has a license agreement with Seagen for the development of SGN-EGFRd2 (LAVA-1223). For more information, please visit www.lavatherapeutics.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to the Company’s anticipated growth and clinical development plans including the timing and results of clinical trials. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “will,” “may,” “expect,” “should,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” “potential,” “suggests” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on LAVA’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include but are not limited to statements about the expected safety profile of our product candidates, preclinical data, clinical development and scope of clinical trials, including the availability of data therefrom, the potential use of our product candidates to treat various tumor targets, any payments to us under our license agreements with third parties and our expected cash runway. Many factors, risks and uncertainties may cause differences between current expectations and actual results including, among other things, the timing and results of our research and development programs and preclinical and clinical trials, the risk that results obtained in clinical trials to date may not be indicative of results obtained in ongoing or future trials, our ability to obtain regulatory approval for and commercialize our product candidates, our ability to leverage our initial programs to develop additional product candidates using our Gammabody™ platform, and the failure of LAVA’s collaborators to support or advance collaborations or our product candidates. The COVID-19 pandemic may disrupt our business and that of the third parties on which we depend, including delaying or otherwise disrupting our clinical trials and preclinical studies, manufacturing, and supply chain or impairing employee productivity. In addition, there may be adverse effects on our business condition and results from general economic and market conditions and overall fluctuations in the United States and international equity markets, including deteriorating market conditions due to investor concerns regarding inflation and hostilities between Russia and Ukraine, and recent and potential future disruptions in access to bank deposits or lending commitments due to bank failures. These and other risks are described in greater detail under the caption “Risk Factors” and included in LAVA’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. LAVA assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.

