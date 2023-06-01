Submit Release
Portman Ridge Finance Corporation to Present at the LD Micro Invitational Conference on June 6

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: PTMN) (the “Company”) today announced that its management team will be presenting at the LD Micro Invitational Conference to be held at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, in California.

Portman Ridge’s main presentation is scheduled for June 6th at 9:00 am PT. Investors will be able to access the presentation live over the Internet via the weblink: https://ldinv13.sequireevents.com/.

Additionally, Portman Ridge’s management will be speaking with investors throughout the day.

Investors can download a PDF copy of the presentation by visiting Portman Ridge’s Investor Relations section of the website at https://www.portmanridge.com/investor-relations.

About Portman Ridge Finance Corporation

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: PTMN) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Portman Ridge’s middle market investment business originates, structures, finances and manages a portfolio of term loans, mezzanine investments and selected equity securities in middle market companies. Portman Ridge’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Sierra Crest Investment Management LLC, an affiliate of BC Partners Advisors, LP.

Portman Ridge’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), earnings releases, press releases and other financial, operational and governance information are available on the Company's website at www.portmanridge.com.

Contacts:
Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
650 Madison Avenue, 23rd floor
New York, NY 10022
info@portmanridge.com

Jason Roos
Jason.Roos@bcpartners.com
(212) 891-2880

The Equity Group Inc.
Lena Cati
lcati@equityny.com
(212) 836-9611

Val Ferraro
vferraro@equityny.com
(212) 836-9633


Primary Logo

