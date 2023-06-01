Extraordinary New Experiences Coming to Questex’s Digital Pharma East 2023 in Philadelphia in September

Annual Event is Dedicated to Advancing Pharma Marketing Innovation

Questex's Fierce Pharma will present the annual Digital Pharma East Conference, the premier destination for the pharma marketing community, September 11-14 in person at the Pennsylvania Convention Center - Grand Hall and virtually September 19-21.



“Last year we delivered the largest attendance in the conference’s history with over 1,200 marketing, brand and digital leaders from pharma, biotech, healthcare companies and marketing agencies. We are excited to grow the event again this year with new content, networking and activations,” said Jennifer Woods, Vice President, Fierce Life Sciences Events. “Our industry is continuously evolving and adapting and to stay ahead of the latest trends, strategies and technologies we’ve been busy creating many innovative programs to engage our audience. We look forward to sharing these exciting event additions with our community.”

Digital Pharma East will offer high-level, cutting-edge content from over 100 speakers and more than 60 sessions. The conference will address the biggest challenges facing pharma marketers in today’s healthcare landscape as well as many networking opportunities to bring the pharma marketing community together.

What’s New at Digital Pharma East

Digital Pharma Power-Up Day (Monday, September 11 from 2 :00-5:00 p.m.): Offers in-depth workshop sessions that will deliver essential skills before the main conference.

Offers in-depth workshop sessions that will deliver essential skills before the main conference. Main Stage Programming : Curated by Fierce Pharma, the conference program will offer four tracks: HCP, Media, Omnichannel and Patient Solutions delivered by industry thought leaders including: Robert Allen, Lead, Channel Planning & Engagement, U.S. Oncology, Bristol-Myers Squibb ; Giuseppe Firenze SVP, Global Information Officer Business Units, Eli Lilly and Company ; Jim Greffet, Head of ESG Strategy, Eli Lilly and Company ; Ajit Menon, VP, Customer Engagement and Digital Transformation, Janssen ; and Tejal Vishalpura, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Novo Nordisk . To see more speakers, click here.

: The new track will explore how to effectively utilize new media platforms and techniques, while also recognizing the importance of traditional media in reaching diverse audiences. Attendees can expect to gain insights on how to create a balanced media mix and build effective campaigns that leverage the latest digital trends to drive meaningful engagement and foster trust with patients and healthcare providers. The Media track will cover the following topics: OTT (over-the-top), CTV (connected TV) and audio. CINEHEALTH International Health & Wellness Film and Video Festival (Tuesday, September 12): Digital Pharma East is partnering with Digital Health Networks to present the first and only international film festival focused exclusively on health and wellness at Digital Pharma East. The festival will culminate with a live celebration. For content submission and registration to attend the event click here.

Digital Pharma East is partnering with Digital Health Networks to present the first and only international film festival focused exclusively on health and wellness at Digital Pharma East. The festival will culminate with a live celebration. For content submission and registration to attend the event click here. Spotlight Stage Presentations : On the Spotlight Stage in the Exhibit Hall, attendees will discover how Digital Pharma East partners can help solve the real-world problems and pain points. With short and exciting presentations, the speakers will offer a deep dive into specific topics, demo products and introduce new services.

: On the Spotlight Stage in the Exhibit Hall, attendees will discover how Digital Pharma East partners can help solve the real-world problems and pain points. With short and exciting presentations, the speakers will offer a deep dive into specific topics, demo products and introduce new services. Puppy Park : Studies show that spending time with puppies can help one relax and reduce stress. Sponsored by GoodRx, the puppy park will offer attendees a break to enjoy a fun playful experience to recharge and be more productive.

: Studies show that spending time with puppies can help one relax and reduce stress. Sponsored by GoodRx, the puppy park will offer attendees a break to enjoy a fun playful experience to recharge and be more productive. Networking experiences for everyone : 1:1 Networking; Breakfast, Breaks & Receptions; Specialty Coffee Bar; and Strolling Lunches. A new app will be available at Digital Pharma East that will connect event attendees with partners.

: 1:1 Networking; Breakfast, Breaks & Receptions; Specialty Coffee Bar; and Strolling Lunches. A new app will be available at Digital Pharma East that will connect event attendees with partners. NEW: Digital Pharma East Rising Star Program: The program is designed to grow the marketing community, welcome new members, and encourage personal and professional growth and mentorship within the industry. Qualified pharma marketers can make complimentary admissions through June 30. For more information, click here.

The program is designed to grow the marketing community, welcome new members, and encourage personal and professional growth and mentorship within the industry. Qualified pharma marketers can make complimentary admissions through June 30. For more information, click here. Activations and Interactive Experiences: Try your hand at winning prizes in a claw machine, cuddle with puppies and get a new professional headshot taken in the Headshot Lounge.



The Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards, which honors the most compelling, influential and innovative pharma companies and their agencies, will take place on September 13 at the Philadelphia Marriott Downtown. The awards program celebrates the innovators and leaders that are making a difference and meeting global health challenges. In addition, Fierce Pharma is partnering with Health Union for the second year in a row on the Health Union Social Health Awards. Finalists will be announced on June 15.

For sponsorship opportunities contact Angelique Alcover at aalcover@questex.com.

Digital Pharma East Conference premier partners include DeepIntent, IQVIA, GoodRx, Pulsepoint, Doceree, Doximity, Patient Point and Swoop. For a full list of 2023 partners, click here.

About Fierce Pharma

Biopharma is a fast-growing world where big ideas come along daily. Our readers rely on Fierce Pharma for the latest news, analysis and data on drugs and the companies that make them. Fierce Pharma covers the pharma waterfront, from late-stage drug development through the entire lifecycle—tracking regulatory approvals, payer negotiations, manufacturing, marketing, patent fights, government investigations and regulation, M&A deals and beyond. Our aim is to analyze the day's news, showing readers not only what they need to know, but why they need to know it. Beyond the daily, the Fierce Pharma team produces special reports that take stock of the industry’s products and finances, and shed new light on industry trends.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

