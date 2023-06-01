Quanex Building Products Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results and Reaffirms Full Year 2023 Guidance

/EIN News/ -- Margin Expansion in NA Cabinet Components and EU Fenestration Segments

Repaid $20 Million in Bank Debt

Balance Sheet and Liquidity Remain Strong

Significant Improvement in Cash Provided by Operating Activities

Synergy Target Achieved for LMI Custom Mixing Acquisition

Return to Normal Seasonality Trending as Expected

Remain Cautiously Optimistic on Second Half of 2023

HOUSTON, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) (“Quanex” or the “Company”) today announced its results for the three months ended April 30, 2023.

The Company reported the following selected financial results:

QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION Q2 2023 Earnings Release Three Months Ended April 30, Six Months Ended April 30, ($ in millions, except per share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Sales $273.5 $322.9 $535.5 $589.9 Gross Margin $67.2 $73.2 $118.9 $128.4 Gross Margin % 24.6% 22.7% 22.2% 21.8% Net Income $21.5 $26.5 $23.4 $37.8 Diluted EPS $0.65 $0.80 $0.71 $1.13 Adjusted Net Income $21.7 $26.5 $27.8 $37.8 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.66 $0.80 $0.84 $1.14 Adjusted EBITDA $39.9 $45.2 $60.4 $69.6 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 14.6% 14.0% 11.3% 11.8% Cash Provided by (Used For) Operating Activities $35.3 $19.8 $38.5 ($1.9) Free Cash Flow $27.8 $13.4 $23.4 ($15.7)

(See Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers section, Non-GAAP Financial Measure Disclosure table, Selected Segment Data table and reconciliation tables for additional information)



George Wilson, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased with the results we reported for the second quarter of 2023, and we are now more confident in our belief that we are seeing a return to normal seasonality in our business. Demand improved across all product lines during the second quarter of this year compared to the first quarter of this year, and we executed well from an operational standpoint. The customer inventory rebalancing initiatives that impacted results in our fenestration segments in the first quarter also impacted results in the second quarter, albeit to a lesser degree. However, based on ongoing conversations with our customers, coupled with recent order trends, we do not anticipate a meaningful impact from customer inventory rebalancing initiatives for the remainder of the year. The LMI Custom Mixing business we acquired on November 1, 2022 continues to perform well and we have already achieved our synergy target.

“When compared to the second quarter of 2022, which was a record quarter, revenue declined in the second quarter of 2023 across all operating segments as ongoing macroeconomic challenges spurred continued market volume declines and some pricing pressure, mostly due to surcharge rollbacks and index pricing mechanism triggers in North America as raw material costs decline. Despite the pressure on revenue, we converted well operationally and realized margin expansion in our North American Cabinet Components and European Fenestration segments. We controlled the things we can control, and we will continue to focus on operational efficiency and flexing our cost structure accordingly.

“Our continued focus on managing working capital is serving us well and we were able to generate enough free cash to buyback $5.6 million of our stock and pay down our bank debt by $20 million during the second quarter. Our balance sheet remains strong, and our leverage ratio improved versus the first quarter of this year.”

Second Quarter 2023 Results Summary

The Company reported net sales of $273.5 million during the three months ended April 30, 2023, which represents a decrease of 15.3% compared to $322.9 million for the same period of 2022. The decrease was mostly attributable to softer demand, caused in part by customer inventory rebalancing initiatives, lower pricing in North America, and foreign exchange translation impact. Quanex realized a decline in net sales of 11.8% for the second quarter of 2023 in its North American Fenestration segment. Excluding LMI, net sales in the North American Fenestration segment would have declined by approximately 21.8% year-over-year. The Company reported a decline in net sales of 26.6% in its North American Cabinet Components segment and a decline of 7.1% in net sales in its European Fenestration segment, excluding foreign exchange impact. (See Sales Analysis table for additional information)

The decrease in earnings for the three months ended April 30, 2023 was mostly attributable to lower volumes, decreased pricing mainly due to surcharge rollbacks and raw material index pricing mechanisms in North America, foreign exchange translation, and higher interest expense.

Balance Sheet Update

As of April 30, 2023, Quanex had total debt of $135.6 million ($82.5 million excluding real-estate leases that are considered “finance” leases under U.S. GAAP) and the Company’s leverage ratio of Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA decreased to 0.6x (0.3x excluding these real-estate leases). As of April 30, 2023, Quanex’s LTM Adjusted EBITDA was $143.3 million and LTM Net Income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, was $74.0 million. (See Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers section, Net Debt Reconciliation table and Last Twelve Months Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation table for additional information)

Outlook

Mr. Wilson stated, “We continue to be cautiously optimistic for the second half of our fiscal year, especially as we gain confidence from recent results and our belief that we are seeing a return to normal seasonality. In addition, the long-term underlying fundamentals for the residential housing market remain positive. Based on conversations with our customers and recent demand trends, we are reaffirming prior guidance for fiscal 2023. On a consolidated basis, we continue to estimate that we will generate net sales of $1.12 billion to $1.16 billion, which we expect will yield approximately $130 million to $142 million in Adjusted EBITDA* in fiscal 2023.

Our capital allocation priorities continue to be generating cash, paying down debt, evaluating growth opportunities and opportunistically buying back our stock.”

*When Quanex provides expectations for Adjusted EBITDA on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP expectations and corresponding GAAP measures is generally not available without unreasonable effort. Certain items required for such a reconciliation are outside of the Company’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted or estimated, such as the provision for income taxes.

About Quanex

Quanex is a global manufacturer with core capabilities and broad applications across various end markets. The Company currently collaborates and partners with leading OEMs to provide innovative solutions in the window, door, vinyl fencing, solar, refrigeration and cabinetry markets. Looking ahead, Quanex plans to leverage its material science expertise and process engineering to expand into adjacent markets.

Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers

Adjusted Net Income (defined as net income further adjusted to exclude purchase price accounting inventory step-ups, transaction costs, certain severance charges, gain/loss on the sale of certain fixed assets, restructuring charges, asset impairment charges, other net adjustments related to foreign currency transaction gain/loss and effective tax rates reflecting impacts of adjustments on a with and without basis) and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures that Quanex believes provide a consistent basis for comparison between periods and more accurately reflects operational performance, as they are not influenced by certain income or expense items not affecting ongoing operations. EBITDA (defined as net income or loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and other, net) and Adjusted EBITDA (defined as EBITDA further adjusted to exclude purchase price accounting inventory step-ups, transaction costs, certain severance charges, gain/loss on the sale of certain fixed assets, restructuring charges and asset impairment charges) are non-GAAP financial measures that the Company uses to measure operational performance and assist with financial decision-making. Net Debt is defined as total debt (outstanding balance on the revolving credit facility plus financial lease obligations) less cash and cash equivalents. The leverage ratio of Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that the Company believes is useful to investors and financial analysts in evaluating Quanex's leverage. In addition, with certain limited adjustments, this leverage ratio is the basis for a key covenant in the Company's credit agreement. Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP measure calculated using cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. Quanex uses the Free Cash Flow metric to measure operational and cash management performance and assist with financial decision-making.

QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME

(In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended April 30, Six Months Ended April 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $ 273,535 $ 322,893 $ 535,451 $ 589,933 Cost of sales 206,372 249,651 416,521 461,485 Selling, general and administrative 27,371 28,129 64,115 58,952 Depreciation and amortization 10,456 10,563 21,076 20,820 Operating income 29,336 34,550 33,739 48,676 Interest expense (2,244 ) (602 ) (4,503 ) (1,125 ) Other, net (29 ) 453 189 507 Income before income taxes 27,063 34,401 29,425 48,058 Income tax expense (5,551 ) (7,879 ) (6,004 ) (10,297 ) Net income $ 21,512 $ 26,522 $ 23,421 $ 37,761 Earnings per common share, basic $ 0.65 $ 0.80 $ 0.71 $ 1.14 Earnings per common share, diluted $ 0.65 $ 0.80 $ 0.71 $ 1.13 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 32,858 33,157 32,905 33,140 Diluted 33,017 33,291 33,070 33,292 Cash dividends per share $ 0.08 $ 0.08 $ 0.16 $ 0.16





QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited) April 30, 2023 October 31, 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 43,496 $ 55,093 Accounts receivable, net 94,038 96,018 Inventories, net 114,015 120,890 Prepaid and other current assets 12,210 8,664 Total current assets 263,759 280,665 Property, plant and equipment, net 242,521 180,400 Operating lease right-of-use assets 45,725 56,000 Goodwill 185,224 137,855 Intangible assets, net 80,981 65,035 Other assets 3,902 4,662 Total assets $ 822,112 $ 724,617 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 64,477 $ 77,907 Accrued liabilities 44,655 52,114 Income taxes payable - 1,049 Current maturities of long-term debt 2,113 1,046 Current operating lease liabilities 7,403 7,727 Total current liabilities 118,648 139,843 Long-term debt 132,150 29,628 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 39,215 49,286 Deferred pension benefits - 3,917 Deferred income taxes 23,396 22,277 Other liabilities 15,976 14,831 Total liabilities 329,385 259,782 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 372 372 Additional paid-in-capital 250,427 251,947 Retained earnings 355,557 337,456 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (34,968 ) (49,422 ) Treasury stock at cost (78,661 ) (75,518 ) Total stockholders’ equity 492,727 464,835 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 822,112 $ 724,617





QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW (In thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended April 30, 2023 2022 Operating activities: Net income $ 23,421 $ 37,761 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by (used for) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 21,076 20,820 Loss on the disposition of capital assets Stock-based compensation 1,398 1,124 Deferred income tax 97 583 Other, net 982 1,534 Changes in assets and liabilities: Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable 11,564 (13,008 ) Decrease (increase) in inventory 14,799 (39,771 ) Increase in other current assets (1,746 ) (3,541 ) (Decrease) increase in accounts payable (19,825 ) 7,381 Decrease in accrued liabilities (14,407 ) (15,984 ) (Decrease) increase in income taxes payable (1,754 ) 1,679 Increase (decrease) in deferred pension benefits 17 (159 ) Increase in other long-term liabilities 1,808 443 Other, net 1,030 (743 ) Cash provided by (used for) operating activities 38,460 (1,881 ) Investing activities: Business acquisition (91,302 ) - Capital expenditures (15,074 ) (13,785 ) Proceeds from disposition of capital assets 101 36 Cash used for investing activities (106,275 ) (13,749 ) Financing activities: Borrowings under credit facilities 102,000 70,500 Repayments of credit facility borrowings (35,000 ) (45,500 ) Repayments of other long-term debt (1,306 ) (432 ) Common stock dividends paid (5,320 ) (5,258 ) Issuance of common stock 99 173 Payroll tax paid to settle shares forfeited upon vesting of stock (567 ) (1,412 ) Purchase of treasury stock (5,593 ) (1,569 ) Cash used for financing activities 54,313 16,502 Cash provided by financing activities 1,905 (2,033 ) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (11,597 ) (1,161 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 55,093 40,061 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 43,496 $ 38,900





QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION Reconciliations of Free Cash Flow and Net Debt (In thousands) (Unaudited) The following table reconciles the Company's calculation of Free Cash Flow, a non-GAAP measure, to its most directly comparable GAAP measure. The Company defines Free Cash Flow as cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. Three Months Ended April 30, Six Months Ended April 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash provided by (used for) operating activities $35,325 $19,770 $38,460 ($1,881) Capital expenditures (7,492) (6,415) (15,074) (13,785) Free Cash Flow $27,833 $13,355 $23,386 ($15,666) The following table reconciles the Company's Net Debt which is defined as total debt principal of the Company plus finance lease obligations minus cash. As of April 30, 2023 2022 Revolving credit facility $80,000 $63,000 Finance lease obligations (1) 55,626 13,971 Total debt (2) 135,626 76,971 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 43,496 38,900 Net Debt $92,130 $38,071 (1) Includes $53.1 million and $12.7 million in real estate lease liabilities considered finance leases under U.S. GAAP as of April, 30 2023 and April 30, 2022, respectively. (2) Excludes outstanding letters of credit.





QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE DISCLOSURE (In thousands) (Unaudited) Reconciliation of Last Twelve Months Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended

April 30, 2023 Three Months Ended

January 31, 2023 Three Months Ended

October 31, 2022 Three Months Ended

July 31, 2022 Total Reconciliation Reconciliation Reconciliation Reconciliation Reconciliation Net income as reported $ 21,512 $ 1,909 $ 24,667 $ 25,908 $ 73,996 Income tax expense 5,551 453 3,329 7,801 17,134 Other, net 29 (218 ) (136 ) (398 ) (723 ) Interest expense 2,244 2,259 710 724 5,937 Depreciation and amortization 10,456 10,620 9,555 9,734 40,365 EBITDA 39,792 15,023 38,125 43,769 136,709 Cost of sales (1) 48 - - - 48 Selling, general and administrative (1),(2) 63 5,448 564 419 6,494 Adjusted EBITDA $ 39,903 $ 20,471 $ 38,689 $ 44,188 $ 143,251 (1) Loss on damage to manufacturing facilities caused by weather. (2) Transaction and advisory fees.





QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE DISCLOSURE (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended SIx Months Ended SIx Months Ended Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS April 30, 2023 April 30, 2022 April 30, 2023 April 30, 2022 Net

Income Diluted

EPS Net

Income Diluted

EPS Net

Income Diluted

EPS Net

Income Diluted

EPS Net income as reported $ 21,512 $ 0.65 $ 26,522 $ 0.80 $ 23,421 $ 0.71 $ 37,761 $ 1.13 Net income reconciling items from below 195 $ 0.01 1 $ - 4,349 $ 0.13 34 $ 0.01 Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS $ 21,707 $ 0.66 $ 26,523 $ 0.80 $ 27,770 $ 0.84 $ 37,795 $ 1.14 Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended

April 30, 2023 Three Months Ended

April 30, 2022 Six Months Ended

April 30, 2023 Six Months Ended

April 30, 2022 Reconciliation Reconciliation Reconciliation Reconciliation Net income as reported $ 21,512 $ 26,522 $ 23,421 $ 37,761 Income tax expense 5,551 7,879 6,004 10,297 Other, net 29 (453) (189) (507) Interest expense 2,244 602 4,503 1,125 Depreciation and amortization 10,456 10,563 21,076 20,820 EBITDA 39,792 45,113 54,815 69,496 EBITDA reconciling items from below 111 131 5,559 131 Adjusted EBITDA $ 39,903 $ 45,244 $ 60,374 $ 69,627 Reconciling Items Three Months Ended

April 30, 2023 Three Months Ended

April 30, 2022 Six Months Ended

April 30, 2023 Six Months Ended

April 30, 2022 Income Statement Reconciling Items Income Statement Reconciling Items Income Statement Reconciling Items Income Statement Reconciling Items Net sales $ 273,535 $ - $ 322,893 $ - $ 535,451 $ - $ 589,933 $ - Cost of sales 206,372 (48) (1) 249,651 - 416,521 (48) (1) 461,485 - Selling, general and administrative 27,371 (63) (1),(2) 28,129 (131) (2) 64,115 (5,511) (1),(2) 58,952 (131) (2) EBITDA 39,792 111 45,113 131 54,815 5,559 69,496 131 Depreciation and amortization 10,456 - 10,563 - 21,076 - 20,820 - Operating income 29,336 111 34,550 131 33,739 5,559 48,676 131 Interest expense (2,244) - (602) - (4,503) - (1,125) - Other, net (29) 132 (3) 453 (123) (3) 189 90 (3) 507 (82) (3) Income before income taxes 27,063 243 34,401 8 29,425 5,649 48,058 49 Income tax expense (5,551) (48) (4) (7,879) (7) (4) (6,004) (1,300) (4) (10,297) (15) (4) Net income $ 21,512 $ 195 $ 26,522 $ 1 $ 23,421 $ 4,349 $ 37,761 $ 34 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.65 $ 0.80 $ 0.71 $ 1.13 (1) Loss on damage to manufacturing facilities caused by weather. (2) Transaction and advisory fees. (3) Foreign currency transaction losses (gains). (4) Tax impact of net income reconciling items.





QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION SELECTED SEGMENT DATA (In thousands) (Unaudited) This table provides gross margin, operating (loss) income, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA by reportable segment. Non-operating expense and income tax expense are not allocated to the reportable segments. NA Fenestration EU Fenestration NA Cabinet

Components Unallocated

Corp & Other Total Three months ended April 30, 2023 Net sales $ 156,975 $ 63,763 $ 53,518 $ (721 ) $ 273,535 Cost of sales 122,472 40,452 43,731 (283 ) 206,372 Gross Margin 34,503 23,311 9,787 (438 ) 67,163 Gross Margin % 22.0% 36.6% 18.3% 24.6% Selling, general and administrative 14,158 8,452 5,971 (1,210 ) 27,371 Depreciation and amortization 5,050 2,353 2,970 83 10,456 Operating income 15,295 12,506 846 689 29,336 Depreciation and amortization 5,050 2,353 2,970 83 10,456 EBITDA 20,345 14,859 3,816 772 39,792 Loss on damage to manufacturing facilities (Cost of sales) 35 - 13 - 48 Loss on damage to manufacturing facilities (SG&A) - - 200 - 200 Transaction and advisory fees - - - (137 ) (137 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 20,380 $ 14,859 $ 4,029 $ 635 $ 39,903 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 13.0% 23.3% 7.5% 14.6% Three months ended April 30, 2022 Net sales $ 177,908 $ 73,427 $ 72,878 $ (1,320 ) $ 322,893 Cost of sales 137,571 49,708 63,175 (803 ) 249,651 Gross Margin 40,337 23,719 9,703 (517 ) 73,242 Gross Margin % 22.7% 32.3% 13.3% 22.7% Selling, general and administrative 14,078 8,601 5,218 232 28,129 Depreciation and amortization 4,038 2,522 3,917 86 10,563 Operating income (loss) 22,221 12,596 568 (835 ) 34,550 Depreciation and amortization 4,038 2,522 3,917 86 10,563 EBITDA 26,259 15,118 4,485 (749 ) 45,113 Transaction and advisory fees - - - 131 131 Adjusted EBITDA $ 26,259 $ 15,118 $ 4,485 $ (618 ) $ 45,244 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 14.8% 20.6% 6.2% 14.0% Six months ended April 30, 2023 Net sales $ 309,955 $ 118,715 $ 108,192 $ (1,411 ) $ 535,451 Cost of sales 247,189 78,155 91,787 (610 ) 416,521 Gross Margin 62,766 40,560 16,405 (801 ) 118,930 Gross Margin % 20.3% 34.2% 15.2% 22.2% Selling, general and administrative 27,453 15,957 10,844 9,861 64,115 Depreciation and amortization 10,295 4,701 5,904 176 21,076 Operating income (loss) 25,018 19,902 (343 ) (10,838 ) 33,739 Depreciation and amortization 10,295 4,701 5,904 176 21,076 EBITDA 35,313 24,603 5,561 (10,662 ) 54,815 Loss on damage to manufacturing facilities (Cost of sales) 35 - 13 - 48 Loss on damage to manufacturing facilities (SG&A) - - 200 - 200 Transaction and advisory fees - - - 5,311 5,311 Adjusted EBITDA $ 35,348 $ 24,603 $ 5,774 $ (5,351 ) $ 60,374 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 11.4% 20.7% 5.3% 11.3% Six months ended April 30, 2022 Net sales $ 324,539 $ 132,341 $ 135,231 $ (2,178 ) $ 589,933 Cost of sales 253,535 90,935 118,248 (1,233 ) 461,485 Gross Margin 71,004 41,406 16,983 (945 ) 128,448 Gross Margin % 21.9% 31.3% 12.6% 21.8% Selling, general and administrative 28,455 15,904 10,488 4,105 58,952 Depreciation and amortization 8,177 5,091 7,380 172 20,820 Operating income (loss) 34,372 20,411 (885 ) (5,222 ) 48,676 Depreciation and amortization 8,177 5,091 7,380 172 20,820 EBITDA 42,549 25,502 6,495 (5,050 ) 69,496 Transaction and advisory fees - - - 131 131 Adjusted EBITDA $ 42,549 $ 25,502 $ 6,495 $ (4,919 ) $ 69,627 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 13.1% 19.3% 4.8% 11.8%





QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION

SALES ANALYSIS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended April 30, Six Months Ended April 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 NA Fenestration:(1) United States - fenestration $ 120,756 $ 156,843 $ 241,523 $ 285,210 International - fenestration 8,350 11,094 13,477 20,230 United States - non-fenestration 24,334 7,077 47,400 13,793 International - non-fenestration 3,535 2,894 7,555 5,306 $ 156,975 $ 177,908 $ 309,955 $ 324,539 EU Fenestration:(2) International - fenestration $ 47,903 $ 54,863 $ 90,257 $ 99,484 International - non-fenestration 15,860 18,564 28,458 32,857 $ 63,763 $ 73,427 $ 118,715 $ 132,341 NA Cabinet Components: United States - fenestration $ 4,219 $ 4,666 $ 8,127 $ 8,431 United States - non-fenestration 48,526 67,383 98,575 125,150 International - non-fenestration 773 829 1,490 1,650 $ 53,518 $ 72,878 $ 108,192 $ 135,231 Unallocated Corporate & Other: Eliminations $ (721 ) $ (1,320 ) $ (1,411 ) $ (2,178 ) $ (721 ) $ (1,320 ) $ (1,411 ) $ (2,178 ) Net Sales $ 273,535 $ 322,893 $ 535,451 $ 589,933 (1) Includes the net sales from the acquisition of LMI of $17.8 million and $34.2 million for the three and six months ended April 30, 2023, respectively. (2) Reflects a reduction of $4.8 million and $10.8 million in revenue associated with foreign currency exchange rate impacts for the three and six months ended April 30, 2023, respectively.



