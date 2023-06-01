Submit Release
Quanex Building Products Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results and Reaffirms Full Year 2023 Guidance

/EIN News/ -- Margin Expansion in NA Cabinet Components and EU Fenestration Segments 
Repaid $20 Million in Bank Debt 
Balance Sheet and Liquidity Remain Strong 
Significant Improvement in Cash Provided by Operating Activities 
Synergy Target Achieved for LMI Custom Mixing Acquisition 
Return to Normal Seasonality Trending as Expected 
Remain Cautiously Optimistic on Second Half of 2023

HOUSTON, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) (“Quanex” or the “Company”) today announced its results for the three months ended April 30, 2023.  

The Company reported the following selected financial results:

QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION                  
Q2 2023 Earnings Release                  
      Three Months Ended April 30,   Six Months Ended April 30,
($ in millions, except per share data)     2023     2022     2023     2022  
Net Sales     $273.5     $322.9     $535.5     $589.9  
Gross Margin     $67.2     $73.2     $118.9     $128.4  
Gross Margin %     24.6%     22.7%     22.2%     21.8%  
Net Income     $21.5     $26.5     $23.4     $37.8  
Diluted EPS     $0.65     $0.80     $0.71     $1.13  
                   
Adjusted Net Income     $21.7     $26.5     $27.8     $37.8  
Adjusted Diluted EPS     $0.66     $0.80     $0.84     $1.14  
Adjusted EBITDA     $39.9     $45.2     $60.4     $69.6  
Adjusted EBITDA Margin %     14.6%     14.0%     11.3%     11.8%  
                   
Cash Provided by (Used For) Operating Activities     $35.3     $19.8     $38.5     ($1.9)  
Free Cash Flow     $27.8     $13.4     $23.4     ($15.7)  

(See Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers section, Non-GAAP Financial Measure Disclosure table, Selected Segment Data table and reconciliation tables for additional information)

George Wilson, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased with the results we reported for the second quarter of 2023, and we are now more confident in our belief that we are seeing a return to normal seasonality in our business. Demand improved across all product lines during the second quarter of this year compared to the first quarter of this year, and we executed well from an operational standpoint. The customer inventory rebalancing initiatives that impacted results in our fenestration segments in the first quarter also impacted results in the second quarter, albeit to a lesser degree. However, based on ongoing conversations with our customers, coupled with recent order trends, we do not anticipate a meaningful impact from customer inventory rebalancing initiatives for the remainder of the year. The LMI Custom Mixing business we acquired on November 1, 2022 continues to perform well and we have already achieved our synergy target.     

“When compared to the second quarter of 2022, which was a record quarter, revenue declined in the second quarter of 2023 across all operating segments as ongoing macroeconomic challenges spurred continued market volume declines and some pricing pressure, mostly due to surcharge rollbacks and index pricing mechanism triggers in North America as raw material costs decline. Despite the pressure on revenue, we converted well operationally and realized margin expansion in our North American Cabinet Components and European Fenestration segments. We controlled the things we can control, and we will continue to focus on operational efficiency and flexing our cost structure accordingly.

“Our continued focus on managing working capital is serving us well and we were able to generate enough free cash to buyback $5.6 million of our stock and pay down our bank debt by $20 million during the second quarter. Our balance sheet remains strong, and our leverage ratio improved versus the first quarter of this year.”

Second Quarter 2023 Results Summary   

The Company reported net sales of $273.5 million during the three months ended April 30, 2023, which represents a decrease of 15.3% compared to $322.9 million for the same period of 2022. The decrease was mostly attributable to softer demand, caused in part by customer inventory rebalancing initiatives, lower pricing in North America, and foreign exchange translation impact. Quanex realized a decline in net sales of 11.8% for the second quarter of 2023 in its North American Fenestration segment. Excluding LMI, net sales in the North American Fenestration segment would have declined by approximately 21.8% year-over-year. The Company reported a decline in net sales of 26.6% in its North American Cabinet Components segment and a decline of 7.1% in net sales in its European Fenestration segment, excluding foreign exchange impact. (See Sales Analysis table for additional information)

The decrease in earnings for the three months ended April 30, 2023 was mostly attributable to lower volumes, decreased pricing mainly due to surcharge rollbacks and raw material index pricing mechanisms in North America, foreign exchange translation, and higher interest expense.

Balance Sheet Update

As of April 30, 2023, Quanex had total debt of $135.6 million ($82.5 million excluding real-estate leases that are considered “finance” leases under U.S. GAAP) and the Company’s leverage ratio of Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA decreased to 0.6x (0.3x excluding these real-estate leases). As of April 30, 2023, Quanex’s LTM Adjusted EBITDA was $143.3 million and LTM Net Income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, was $74.0 million.   (See Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers section, Net Debt Reconciliation table and Last Twelve Months Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation table for additional information)

Outlook        

Mr. Wilson stated, “We continue to be cautiously optimistic for the second half of our fiscal year, especially as we gain confidence from recent results and our belief that we are seeing a return to normal seasonality. In addition, the long-term underlying fundamentals for the residential housing market remain positive. Based on conversations with our customers and recent demand trends, we are reaffirming prior guidance for fiscal 2023. On a consolidated basis, we continue to estimate that we will generate net sales of $1.12 billion to $1.16 billion, which we expect will yield approximately $130 million to $142 million in Adjusted EBITDA* in fiscal 2023.

Our capital allocation priorities continue to be generating cash, paying down debt, evaluating growth opportunities and opportunistically buying back our stock.”

*When Quanex provides expectations for Adjusted EBITDA on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP expectations and corresponding GAAP measures is generally not available without unreasonable effort. Certain items required for such a reconciliation are outside of the Company’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted or estimated, such as the provision for income taxes.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The Company has also scheduled a conference call for Friday, June 2, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. ET (10:00 a.m. CT) to discuss the release. A link to the live audio webcast will be available on Quanex’s website at http://www.quanex.com in the Investors section under Presentations & Events.

Participants can pre-register for the conference call using the following link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI63b3d21eb76d4b8ba3f1693da2ce90ac

Registered participants will receive an email containing conference call details for dial-in options. To avoid delays, it is recommended that participants dial into the conference call ten minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay will be available for a limited time on the Company’s website at http://www.quanex.com in the Investors section under Presentations & Events.

About Quanex

Quanex is a global manufacturer with core capabilities and broad applications across various end markets. The Company currently collaborates and partners with leading OEMs to provide innovative solutions in the window, door, vinyl fencing, solar, refrigeration and cabinetry markets.  Looking ahead, Quanex plans to leverage its material science expertise and process engineering to expand into adjacent markets.

For more information contact Scott Zuehlke, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer, at 713-877-5327 or scott.zuehlke@quanex.com.

Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers

Adjusted Net Income (defined as net income further adjusted to exclude purchase price accounting inventory step-ups, transaction costs, certain severance charges, gain/loss on the sale of certain fixed assets, restructuring charges, asset impairment charges, other net adjustments related to foreign currency transaction gain/loss and effective tax rates reflecting impacts of adjustments on a with and without basis) and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures that Quanex believes provide a consistent basis for comparison between periods and more accurately reflects operational performance, as they are not influenced by certain income or expense items not affecting ongoing operations. EBITDA (defined as net income or loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and other, net) and Adjusted EBITDA (defined as EBITDA further adjusted to exclude purchase price accounting inventory step-ups, transaction costs, certain severance charges, gain/loss on the sale of certain fixed assets, restructuring charges and asset impairment charges) are non-GAAP financial measures that the Company uses to measure operational performance and assist with financial decision-making.  Net Debt is defined as total debt (outstanding balance on the revolving credit facility plus financial lease obligations) less cash and cash equivalents. The leverage ratio of Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that the Company believes is useful to investors and financial analysts in evaluating Quanex’s leverage. In addition, with certain limited adjustments, this leverage ratio is the basis for a key covenant in the Company’s credit agreement. Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP measure calculated using cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. Quanex uses the Free Cash Flow metric to measure operational and cash management performance and assist with financial decision-making. Free Cash Flow is measured before application of certain contractual commitments (including capital lease obligations), and accordingly is not a true measure of the Company’s residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Quanex believes Free Cash Flow is useful to investors in understanding and evaluating the Company’s financial and cash management performance. Quanex believes that the presented non-GAAP measures provide a consistent basis for comparison between periods and will assist investors in understanding the Company’s financial performance when comparing results to other investment opportunities. The presented non-GAAP measures may not be the same as those used by other companies. Quanex does not intend for this information to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements that use the words “estimated,” “expect,” “could,” “should,” “believe,” “will,” “might,” or similar words reflecting future expectations or beliefs are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: impacts from public health issues (including pandemics, such as the recent COVID-19 pandemic) on the economy and the demand for Quanex’s products, the Company’s future operating results, future financial condition, future uses of cash and other expenditures, expenses and tax rates, expectations relating to Quanex’s industry, and the Company’s future growth, including any guidance discussed in this press release. The statements and guidance set forth in this release are based on current expectations. Actual results or events may differ materially from this release. For a complete discussion of factors that may affect Quanex’s future performance, please refer to the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2022, and the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the sections entitled “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors”. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and Quanex undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events.

QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION          
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME
  
(In thousands, except per share data)          
(Unaudited)          
                   
    Three Months Ended April 30,   Six Months Ended April 30,  
      2023       2022       2023       2022    
                   
Net sales   $ 273,535     $ 322,893     $ 535,451     $ 589,933    
Cost of sales     206,372       249,651       416,521       461,485    
Selling, general and administrative     27,371       28,129       64,115       58,952    
Depreciation and amortization     10,456       10,563       21,076       20,820    
Operating income     29,336       34,550       33,739       48,676    
Interest expense     (2,244 )     (602 )     (4,503 )     (1,125 )  
Other, net     (29 )     453       189       507    
Income before income taxes     27,063       34,401       29,425       48,058    
Income tax expense     (5,551 )     (7,879 )     (6,004 )     (10,297 )  
Net income   $ 21,512     $ 26,522     $ 23,421     $ 37,761    
                   
Earnings per common share, basic   $ 0.65     $ 0.80     $ 0.71     $ 1.14    
Earnings per common share, diluted   $ 0.65     $ 0.80     $ 0.71     $ 1.13    
                   
Weighted average common shares outstanding:                  
Basic     32,858       33,157       32,905       33,140    
Diluted     33,017       33,291       33,070       33,292    
                   
Cash dividends per share   $ 0.08     $ 0.08     $ 0.16     $ 0.16    
                   


QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION   
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS  
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
         
    April 30, 2023   October 31, 2022
ASSETS        
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 43,496     $ 55,093  
Accounts receivable, net     94,038       96,018  
Inventories, net     114,015       120,890  
Prepaid and other current assets     12,210       8,664  
Total current assets     263,759       280,665  
Property, plant and equipment, net     242,521       180,400  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     45,725       56,000  
Goodwill     185,224       137,855  
Intangible assets, net     80,981       65,035  
Other assets     3,902       4,662  
Total assets   $ 822,112     $ 724,617  
         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY        
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable   $ 64,477     $ 77,907  
Accrued liabilities     44,655       52,114  
Income taxes payable     -       1,049  
Current maturities of long-term debt     2,113       1,046  
Current operating lease liabilities     7,403       7,727  
Total current liabilities     118,648       139,843  
Long-term debt     132,150       29,628  
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities     39,215       49,286  
Deferred pension benefits     -       3,917  
Deferred income taxes     23,396       22,277  
Other liabilities     15,976       14,831  
Total liabilities     329,385       259,782  
Stockholders’ equity:        
Common stock     372       372  
Additional paid-in-capital     250,427       251,947  
Retained earnings     355,557       337,456  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (34,968 )     (49,422 )
Treasury stock at cost     (78,661 )     (75,518 )
Total stockholders’ equity     492,727       464,835  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 822,112     $ 724,617  
         


QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION   
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW  
(In thousands)  
(Unaudited)   
       
  Six Months Ended April 30,
    2023       2022  
Operating activities:      
Net income $ 23,421     $ 37,761  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by (used for) operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization   21,076       20,820  
Loss on the disposition of capital assets      
Stock-based compensation   1,398       1,124  
Deferred income tax   97       583  
Other, net   982       1,534  
Changes in assets and liabilities:      
Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable   11,564       (13,008 )
Decrease (increase) in inventory   14,799       (39,771 )
Increase in other current assets   (1,746 )     (3,541 )
(Decrease) increase in accounts payable   (19,825 )     7,381  
Decrease in accrued liabilities   (14,407 )     (15,984 )
(Decrease) increase in income taxes payable   (1,754 )     1,679  
Increase (decrease) in deferred pension benefits   17       (159 )
Increase in other long-term liabilities   1,808       443  
Other, net   1,030       (743 )
Cash provided by (used for) operating activities   38,460       (1,881 )
Investing activities:      
Business acquisition   (91,302 )     -  
Capital expenditures   (15,074 )     (13,785 )
Proceeds from disposition of capital assets   101       36  
Cash used for investing activities   (106,275 )     (13,749 )
Financing activities:      
Borrowings under credit facilities   102,000       70,500  
Repayments of credit facility borrowings   (35,000 )     (45,500 )
Repayments of other long-term debt   (1,306 )     (432 )
Common stock dividends paid   (5,320 )     (5,258 )
Issuance of common stock   99       173  
Payroll tax paid to settle shares forfeited upon vesting of stock   (567 )     (1,412 )
Purchase of treasury stock   (5,593 )     (1,569 )
Cash used for financing activities   54,313       16,502  
Cash provided by financing activities   1,905       (2,033 )
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents   (11,597 )     (1,161 )
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period   55,093       40,061  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 43,496     $ 38,900  
       


QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION           
Reconciliations of Free Cash Flow and Net Debt          
(In thousands)          
(Unaudited)           
                     
The following table reconciles the Company's calculation of Free Cash Flow, a non-GAAP measure, to its most directly comparable GAAP measure. The Company defines Free Cash Flow as cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures.  
                     
      Three Months Ended April 30,   Six Months Ended April 30,  
      2023   2022   2023   2022  
Cash provided by (used for) operating activities     $35,325   $19,770   $38,460   ($1,881)  
Capital expenditures     (7,492)   (6,415)   (15,074)   (13,785)  
Free Cash Flow     $27,833   $13,355   $23,386   ($15,666)  
                     
                     
The following table reconciles the Company's Net Debt which is defined as total debt principal of the Company plus finance lease obligations minus cash.          
                     
      As of April 30,      
      2023   2022          
Revolving credit facility     $80,000   $63,000          
Finance lease obligations (1)     55,626   13,971          
Total debt (2)     135,626   76,971          
Less: Cash and cash equivalents     43,496   38,900          
Net Debt     $92,130   $38,071          
                     
(1) Includes $53.1 million and $12.7 million in real estate lease liabilities considered finance leases under U.S. GAAP as of April, 30 2023 and April 30, 2022, respectively.          
(2) Excludes outstanding letters of credit.                    


QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION            
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE DISCLOSURE            
(In thousands)           
(Unaudited)           
                       
Reconciliation of Last Twelve Months Adjusted EBITDA   Three Months Ended
April 30, 2023		   Three Months Ended
January 31, 2023		   Three Months Ended
October 31, 2022		   Three Months Ended
July 31, 2022		   Total  
    Reconciliation   Reconciliation   Reconciliation   Reconciliation   Reconciliation  
Net income as reported   $ 21,512   $ 1,909     $ 24,667     $ 25,908     $ 73,996    
Income tax expense     5,551     453       3,329       7,801       17,134    
Other, net     29     (218 )     (136 )     (398 )     (723 )  
Interest expense     2,244     2,259       710       724       5,937    
Depreciation and amortization     10,456     10,620       9,555       9,734       40,365    
EBITDA     39,792     15,023       38,125       43,769       136,709    
Cost of sales (1)     48     -       -       -       48    
Selling, general and administrative (1),(2)     63     5,448       564       419       6,494    
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 39,903   $ 20,471     $ 38,689     $ 44,188     $ 143,251    
                       
(1) Loss on damage to manufacturing facilities caused by weather.
(2) Transaction and advisory fees.
                       


QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION  
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE DISCLOSURE  
(In thousands, except per share data)  
(Unaudited)  
                                   
                                   
    Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended   SIx Months Ended   SIx Months Ended  
Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS   April 30, 2023   April 30, 2022   April 30, 2023   April 30, 2022  
    Net
Income		   Diluted
EPS		   Net
Income		   Diluted
EPS		   Net
Income		   Diluted
EPS		   Net
Income		   Diluted
EPS		  
Net income as reported   $ 21,512   $ 0.65   $ 26,522   $ 0.80   $ 23,421   $ 0.71   $ 37,761   $ 1.13  
Net income reconciling items from below   195   $ 0.01   1   $ -   4,349   $ 0.13   34   $ 0.01  
Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS   $ 21,707   $ 0.66   $ 26,523   $ 0.80   $ 27,770   $ 0.84   $ 37,795   $ 1.14  
                                   
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA   Three Months Ended
April 30, 2023		   Three Months Ended
April 30, 2022		   Six Months Ended
April 30, 2023		   Six Months Ended
April 30, 2022		  
    Reconciliation       Reconciliation       Reconciliation       Reconciliation      
Net income as reported   $ 21,512       $ 26,522       $ 23,421       $ 37,761      
Income tax expense   5,551       7,879       6,004       10,297      
Other, net   29       (453)       (189)       (507)      
Interest expense   2,244       602       4,503       1,125      
Depreciation and amortization   10,456       10,563       21,076       20,820      
EBITDA   39,792       45,113       54,815       69,496      
EBITDA reconciling items from below   111       131       5,559       131      
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 39,903       $ 45,244       $ 60,374       $ 69,627      
                                   
Reconciling Items   Three Months Ended
April 30, 2023		   Three Months Ended
April 30, 2022		   Six Months Ended
April 30, 2023		   Six Months Ended
April 30, 2022		  
    Income Statement   Reconciling Items   Income Statement   Reconciling Items   Income Statement   Reconciling Items   Income Statement   Reconciling Items  
Net sales   $ 273,535   $ -   $ 322,893   $ -   $ 535,451   $ -   $ 589,933   $ -  
Cost of sales   206,372   (48) (1) 249,651   -   416,521   (48) (1) 461,485   -  
Selling, general and administrative   27,371   (63) (1),(2) 28,129   (131) (2) 64,115   (5,511) (1),(2) 58,952   (131) (2)
EBITDA   39,792   111   45,113   131   54,815   5,559   69,496   131  
Depreciation and amortization   10,456   -   10,563   -   21,076   -   20,820   -  
Operating income   29,336   111   34,550   131   33,739   5,559   48,676   131  
Interest expense   (2,244)   -   (602)   -   (4,503)   -   (1,125)   -  
Other, net   (29)   132 (3) 453   (123) (3) 189   90 (3) 507   (82) (3)
Income before income taxes   27,063   243   34,401   8   29,425   5,649   48,058   49  
Income tax expense   (5,551)   (48) (4) (7,879)   (7) (4) (6,004)   (1,300) (4) (10,297)   (15) (4)
Net income   $ 21,512   $ 195   $ 26,522   $ 1   $ 23,421   $ 4,349   $ 37,761   $ 34  
                                   
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.65       $ 0.80       $ 0.71       $ 1.13      
                                   
                                   
(1) Loss on damage to manufacturing facilities caused by weather.                  
(2) Transaction and advisory fees.                  
(3) Foreign currency transaction losses (gains).                  
(4) Tax impact of net income reconciling items.                                  


QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
SELECTED SEGMENT DATA
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
                     
This table provides gross margin, operating (loss) income, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA by reportable segment. Non-operating expense and income tax expense are not allocated to the reportable segments.
    NA Fenestration   EU Fenestration   NA Cabinet
Components		   Unallocated
Corp & Other		   Total
Three months ended April 30, 2023                    
Net sales   $ 156,975     $ 63,763     $ 53,518     $ (721 )   $ 273,535  
Cost of sales     122,472       40,452       43,731       (283 )     206,372  
Gross Margin     34,503       23,311       9,787       (438 )     67,163  
Gross Margin %     22.0%       36.6%       18.3%           24.6%  
Selling, general and administrative     14,158       8,452       5,971       (1,210 )     27,371  
Depreciation and amortization     5,050       2,353       2,970       83       10,456  
Operating income     15,295       12,506       846       689       29,336  
Depreciation and amortization     5,050       2,353       2,970       83       10,456  
EBITDA     20,345       14,859       3,816       772       39,792  
Loss on damage to manufacturing facilities (Cost of sales)     35       -       13       -       48  
Loss on damage to manufacturing facilities (SG&A)     -       -       200       -       200  
Transaction and advisory fees     -       -       -       (137 )     (137 )
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 20,380     $ 14,859     $ 4,029     $ 635     $ 39,903  
Adjusted EBITDA Margin %     13.0%       23.3%       7.5%           14.6%  
                     
Three months ended April 30, 2022                    
Net sales   $ 177,908     $ 73,427     $ 72,878     $ (1,320 )   $ 322,893  
Cost of sales     137,571       49,708       63,175       (803 )     249,651  
Gross Margin     40,337       23,719       9,703       (517 )     73,242  
Gross Margin %     22.7%       32.3%       13.3%           22.7%  
Selling, general and administrative     14,078       8,601       5,218       232       28,129  
Depreciation and amortization     4,038       2,522       3,917       86       10,563  
Operating income (loss)     22,221       12,596       568       (835 )     34,550  
Depreciation and amortization     4,038       2,522       3,917       86       10,563  
EBITDA     26,259       15,118       4,485       (749 )     45,113  
Transaction and advisory fees     -       -       -       131       131  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 26,259     $ 15,118     $ 4,485     $ (618 )   $ 45,244  
Adjusted EBITDA Margin %     14.8%       20.6%       6.2%           14.0%  
                     
Six months ended April 30, 2023                    
Net sales   $ 309,955     $ 118,715     $ 108,192     $ (1,411 )   $ 535,451  
Cost of sales     247,189       78,155       91,787       (610 )     416,521  
Gross Margin     62,766       40,560       16,405       (801 )     118,930  
Gross Margin %     20.3%       34.2%       15.2%           22.2%  
Selling, general and administrative     27,453       15,957       10,844       9,861       64,115  
Depreciation and amortization     10,295       4,701       5,904       176       21,076  
Operating income (loss)     25,018       19,902       (343 )     (10,838 )     33,739  
Depreciation and amortization     10,295       4,701       5,904       176       21,076  
EBITDA     35,313       24,603       5,561       (10,662 )     54,815  
Loss on damage to manufacturing facilities (Cost of sales)     35       -       13       -       48  
Loss on damage to manufacturing facilities (SG&A)     -       -       200       -       200  
Transaction and advisory fees     -       -       -       5,311       5,311  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 35,348     $ 24,603     $ 5,774     $ (5,351 )   $ 60,374  
Adjusted EBITDA Margin %     11.4%       20.7%       5.3%           11.3%  
                     
Six months ended April 30, 2022                    
Net sales   $ 324,539     $ 132,341     $ 135,231     $ (2,178 )   $ 589,933  
Cost of sales     253,535       90,935       118,248       (1,233 )     461,485  
Gross Margin     71,004       41,406       16,983       (945 )     128,448  
Gross Margin %     21.9%       31.3%       12.6%           21.8%  
Selling, general and administrative     28,455       15,904       10,488       4,105       58,952  
Depreciation and amortization     8,177       5,091       7,380       172       20,820  
Operating income (loss)     34,372       20,411       (885 )     (5,222 )     48,676  
Depreciation and amortization     8,177       5,091       7,380       172       20,820  
EBITDA     42,549       25,502       6,495       (5,050 )     69,496  
Transaction and advisory fees     -       -       -       131       131  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 42,549     $ 25,502     $ 6,495     $ (4,919 )   $ 69,627  
Adjusted EBITDA Margin %     13.1%       19.3%       4.8%           11.8%  
                     


QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
 		 
SALES ANALYSIS
 		 
(In thousands)
 		 
(Unaudited)
 		 
                   
    Three Months Ended April 30,   Six Months Ended April 30,  
      2023       2022       2023       2022    
                   
NA Fenestration:(1)                
  United States - fenestration $ 120,756     $ 156,843     $ 241,523     $ 285,210    
  International - fenestration   8,350       11,094       13,477       20,230    
  United States - non-fenestration   24,334       7,077       47,400       13,793    
  International - non-fenestration   3,535       2,894       7,555       5,306    
    $ 156,975     $ 177,908     $ 309,955     $ 324,539    
EU Fenestration:(2)                
  International - fenestration $ 47,903     $ 54,863     $ 90,257     $ 99,484    
  International - non-fenestration   15,860       18,564       28,458       32,857    
    $ 63,763     $ 73,427     $ 118,715     $ 132,341    
NA Cabinet Components:                
  United States - fenestration $ 4,219     $ 4,666     $ 8,127     $ 8,431    
  United States - non-fenestration   48,526       67,383       98,575       125,150    
  International - non-fenestration   773       829       1,490       1,650    
    $ 53,518     $ 72,878     $ 108,192     $ 135,231    
Unallocated Corporate & Other:                
  Eliminations $ (721 )   $ (1,320 )   $ (1,411 )   $ (2,178 )  
    $ (721 )   $ (1,320 )   $ (1,411 )   $ (2,178 )  
                   
Net Sales $ 273,535     $ 322,893     $ 535,451     $ 589,933    
                   
(1) Includes the net sales from the acquisition of LMI of $17.8 million and $34.2 million for the three and six months ended April 30, 2023, respectively.  
(2) Reflects a reduction of $4.8 million and $10.8 million in revenue associated with foreign currency exchange rate impacts for the three and six months ended April 30, 2023, respectively.  
                   

 


