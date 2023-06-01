Submit Release
LianBio to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- SHANGHAI, China and PRINCETON, N.J., June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LianBio (Nasdaq: LIAN), a biotechnology company dedicated to bringing innovative medicines to patients in China and other major Asian markets, today announced that members of the management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference – June 7-9, 2023
    • Fireside Chat – June 8 at 4:30 pm ET
  • Goldman Sachs Annual Global Healthcare Conference – June 12-15, 2023
    • Fireside Chat – June 15 at 10:00 am PT

A live audio webcast of the events will be accessible from the Investors section of LianBio’s website at https://investors.lianbio.com/ with a replay available following the live event.

About LianBio

LianBio is a cross-border biotechnology company on a mission to bring transformative medicines to historically underserved patients in China and other Asian markets. Through partnerships with highly innovative biopharmaceutical companies around the world, LianBio is advancing a diversified portfolio of clinically validated product candidates with the potential to drive new standards of care across cardiovascular, oncology, ophthalmology, and inflammatory disease indications. LianBio is establishing an international infrastructure to position the company as a partner of choice with a platform to provide access to China and other Asian markets. For more information, please visit www.lianbio.com.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Elizabeth Anderson, VP Communications and Investor Relations

E: elizabeth.anderson@lianbio.com

T: +1 646 655 8390

For media inquiries, please contact:

Josh Xu, Director of Communications

E: josh.xu@lianbio.com

T: +86 136 6140 8315

Katherine Smith, Evoke Canale

E: katherine.smith@evokegroup.com

T: +1 619 849 5378


