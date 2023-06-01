Palomar Holdings, Inc. Announces Participation in the William Blair 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference

Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- LA JOLLA, Calif., June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLMR) (“Palomar”) today announced that Mac Armstrong, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Chris Uchida, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the William Blair Growth Stock Conference at the Loews Chicago Hotel on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. In addition to participating in one-on-one investor meetings, management is scheduled to present at 4:00pm Central Time.

Interested investors and other parties can access a live webcast of the presentation by visiting the Investor Relations section of Palomar’s website at https://ir.palomarspecialty.com/. An online replay will be available on the same website following the presentation.

About Palomar Holdings, Inc.
Palomar Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of subsidiaries Palomar Specialty Insurance Company (“PSIC”), Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd., Palomar Insurance Agency, Inc. and Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company (“PESIC”). Palomar is an innovative insurer serving residential and commercial clients in specialty markets including the market for earthquake insurance. Palomar’s insurance subsidiaries, Palomar Specialty Insurance Company, Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd., and Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company, have a financial strength rating of “A-” (Excellent) from A.M. Best.

Contact
Media Inquiries
Lindsay Conner
1-551-206-6217
lconner@plmr.com

Investor Relations
Jamie Lillis
1-203-428-3223
investors@plmr.com

