Verisk to Present at William Blair's 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference and Baird’s 2023 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

/EIN News/ -- JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK), a leading global data analytics and technology provider, today announced that company leaders will present at two upcoming investor conferences.



President and CEO Lee M. Shavel will present at William Blair's 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference on Tuesday, June 6 at 9:40 a.m. ET.

CFO Elizabeth Mann will speak at Baird’s 2023 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on Thursday, June 8 at 12:15 p.m. ET.

Interested parties are invited to listen to the live events via webcast at the investor section of the Verisk website: https://investor.verisk.com/News--Events-/Events--Presentations/default.aspx .

About Verisk

Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) is a leading strategic data analytics and technology partner to the global insurance industry. It empowers clients to strengthen operating efficiency, improve underwriting and claims outcomes, combat fraud and make informed decisions about global risks, including climate change, extreme events, ESG and political issues. Through advanced data analytics, software, scientific research and deep industry knowledge, Verisk helps build global resilience for individuals, communities and businesses. With teams across more than 20 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work and fosters an inclusive culture where all team members feel they belong. For more, visit Verisk.com and the Verisk Newsroom .

###

Investor Relations Stacey Brodbar Head of Investor Relations Verisk 201-469-4327 stacey.brodbar@verisk.com Media Alberto Canal Verisk 201-469-2618 alberto.canal@verisk.com