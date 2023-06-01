Submit Release
Ready Capital to Present at Nareit’s REITweek 2023

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE:RC) (the “Company”) announced that Tom Capasse, Ready Capital’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present at REITweek 2023: Nareit’s Investor Conference at the New York Hilton Midtown on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Access to a live audio-webcast of the presentation in listen-only mode will be available through the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website, www.readycapital.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website.

About Ready Capital Corporation
Ready Capital Corporation (“Ready Capital” or the “Company”) (NYSE:RC) is a multi-strategy real estate finance company that originates, acquires, finances, and services small-to-medium balance commercial loans. The Company specializes in loans backed by commercial real estate, including agency, multifamily, investor, and bridge as well as U.S. Small Business Administration loans under its Section 7(a) program. Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company employs over 600 professionals nationwide.

