GeminiBio Opens New State-of-the-Art Biotech Facilities in Northern California

Projected growth to more than double by 2025

/EIN News/ -- West Sacramento, California, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gemini Bioproducts, LLC ("GeminiBio"), a leading supplier of cell culture reagents and process liquids, a portfolio company of BelHealth Investment Partners, LLC ("BelHealth"), a Florida-based healthcare private equity firm, today announced the opening of a new, state-of-the-art cGMP manufacturing facility and warehouse in West Sacramento, California.

GeminiBio's new 32,000 square feet fully validated cGMP facility consists of segregated animal origin (AO) product ISO 7 manufacturing suites and segregated AO/ animal origin free (AOF) raw material and finished good warehousing. This new cGMP warehouse includes temperature mapped and validated storage conditions, including -20C, 2-8C, and controlled room temperature (CRT).

This facility, in conjunction with the recently announced completion of GeminiBio’s large volume bioprocess liquid manufacturing facility, also located in West Sacramento, CA, further enhances GeminiBio’s capabilities and ability to support the rapidly growing biotechnology industry, including cell and gene therapy markets. Over the last few years as GeminiBio has invested in new cGMP manufacturing facilities, the company has grown from just over 30 employees to nearly 80 associates in 2023. With the completion of the most recent manufacturing facilities, the company expects to add manufacturing, quality, development, process engineering, and other critical West Sacramento based roles as the company successfully executes on its mission to serve the biotechnology industry.

“The new facility expands our manufacturing capacity and enables our 920 Stillwater Road facility, where our cGMP bioprocess liquids are produced, to be AOF, which is a critical requirement for our biotech customers” said Rob Perry, Chief Scientific Officer at GeminiBio. “In addition, the significantly expanded cGMP warehousing this new facility provides enhances our ability to continue to add new customers and products to support the market’s growth.​”

The Greater Sacramento Economic Council (GSEC) worked with the company to help expand operations along with the city of West Sacramento. West Sacramento Economic Development staff served as City liaison for GeminiBio with City departments and other agencies to facilitate construction and occupancy.

“We are thrilled and honored to have a leading biotech company such as GeminiBio expand their operations in West Sacramento,” Greater Sacramento Economic Council President & CEO Barry Broome said. “This validates our market as continuing to be world-class in life sciences and shows the robust talent pool in this industry. A special thank you to West Sacramento leadership for making this project a success.”

“West Sacramento is excited to host GeminiBio’s world-class manufacturing facilities and looks forward to the career opportunities created with this expansion,” stated Mayor Martha Guerrero. “GeminiBio’s growth aligns with West Sacramento’s goal of increasing scientific career opportunities for our youth through our Home Run Internship program. We recognize the important role that GeminiBio plays in increasing productivity in the biotechnology sector and healthcare worldwide.”

About GeminiBio

Founded in 1985, GeminiBio serves the global biotechnology industry, from basic research to commercial production, with a focus on helping our customers accelerate the development of life enhancing biotherapeutics by streamlining and improving their cell culture and process liquid manufacturing workflows. The company's products are organized into two core verticals – Cell Culture Solutions and Process Liquid Solutions. Located in West Sacramento, California, GeminiBio has 57,000 square feet of cGMP manufacturing space that is segregated between animal origin free and animal component manufacturing. GeminiBio is an ISO 13485 certified, FDA registered Class 1 Medical Device Manufacturer, aligned with 21 CFR Part 820. For more information, visit www.geminibio.com.

About the Greater Sacramento Economic Council

The Greater Sacramento Economic Council is the catalyst for innovative growth strategies in the Capital Region of California. The organization spearheads community-led direction to retain, attract, grow and scale tradable sectors, develop advanced industries and create jobs and investment throughout a six-county region. Greater Sacramento represents a collaboration between local and state governments, market leaders, influencers and stakeholders, with the sole mission of driving inclusive economic growth. The Greater Sacramento region was founded on discovery, built on leadership and fueled by innovation.

About the City of West Sacramento

West Sacramento is an entrepreneurial city of 55,000 built on a proud history of accomplishment with a passion for civic innovation. West Sacramento’s ideal location on the western bank of the Sacramento River, minutes from the State Capitol, offers both urban, riverfront lifestyles and suburban home communities, with new parks, trails, and schools. West Sacramento is an important employment center with over 2,600 businesses in the Food and Ag-tech, Biotechnology, Manufacturing and Advanced Mobility sectors. West Sacramento has ample land and business parks to start, grow and expand your business. www.cityofwestsacramento.org/business

Contact:

GeminiBio: Patrick Riley, priley@geminibio.com

GeminiBio: Brian Parker, bparker@geminibio.com

SOURCE Gemini Bioproducts, LLC

Michelle Willard Greater Sacramento Economic Council 916-287-9072 mwillard@greatersacramento.com