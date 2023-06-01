HII’s Ingalls Shipbuilding Honors Employees for Continuous Service

/EIN News/ -- PASCAGOULA, Miss., June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII’s (NYSE: HII) Ingalls Shipbuilding division is honoring 45 employees who in 2023 achieve 40 years of continuous service to the company. HII refers to this elite group as “master shipbuilders,” a designation reserved for individuals whose contributions span four decades, nearly half of Ingalls’ 85-year shipbuilding legacy.



“The talent and dedication of these master shipbuilders distinguishes Ingalls within the industry and enables us to build the complex ships that are vital to our national security,” Ingalls Shipbuilding President Kari Wilkinson said. “Shipbuilding is difficult and rewarding work, and these individuals have built their own legacies here at Ingalls. We are thankful and congratulate them on this special accomplishment.”

Ingalls Shipbuilding employs more than 11,000 individuals and is the largest manufacturing employer in Mississippi. As a major contributor to the economic growth of Mississippi and Alabama, Ingalls is committed to the long-term viability of their workforce and surrounding communities.

Master shipbuilder Paula Hollis describes the benefits of a career at Ingalls saying, “Along the Gulf Coast, this is one of the best jobs you could have. It has employed lots of people, raised a bunch of families and sent kids to college.”

Master shipbuilders typically hold various positions within the company over their careers. From talent recruitment, to training the next generation of shipbuilders, to designing, building and testing ships, each role supports delivering important capabilities to our nation.





A photo and video accompanying this release are available at: https://hii.com/news/hiis-ingalls-shipbuilding-honors-employees-for-continuous-service/.

“You have to be dedicated to be a master at anything,” master shipbuilder Rickey Triplett said. “Every day won’t be easy, every day won’t be hard, but you have to be patient and want to do the work.”

Congratulations to the following 2023 master shipbuilders:

Rick Atwood

Ronn Besselievre

Reginald Bridges

Gary Dodge

Gene Fricke

Joe Gandy

Lee Hancock

Kenny Hodges

Bobby Jackson Jr.

Danny Lalley

Gary Lundy

Gary Morlas

Mike Ross, Jr.

Barbara Trytten

Paul Warren II Doug Baggett

Jeff Blackwell

Perry Clark

Greg Dupree

Richard Gagnon Jr.

Woody Goff

Glenn Heal

Paula Hollis

George Killingsworth

Catherine Lee

Kirk Massey

Charles Perry

Mark Steer

Cathy Unger

Royce Winbush Kirk Barnard

Brett Bosarge

Lee Dickerson

Stewart Frederic

Craig Gandy

Mark Hamilton

Alan Hinton

Jeff House

Lester Kirk

Mark Leonard

Lori May

Carl Randall

Rickey Triplett

Mark Waddell

Jim Wylie

For more information about a career at Ingalls Shipbuilding, visit hii.com/careers.

About HII

HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII’s mission is to deliver the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world.

As the nation’s largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 43,000 strong. For more information, visit:

HII on the web: https://www.HII.com/

HII on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TeamHII

HII on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/WeAreHII

HII on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/WeAreHII

Contact:

Kimberly Aguillard

Kimberly.K.Aguillard@hii-co.com

(228) 935-6821

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d85bc1cf-4073-4f5f-b866-87233ed2229c