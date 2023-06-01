Magnum Bikes Launches Two New Mid-Drive E-Bikes
More Powerful Vertex and Pilot Bikes Available for Purchase July 1
Magnum is continually exploring new designs and bike options. The Pilot and Vertex will provide that added measure of power for performance commuters and trail thrill seekers. ”SALT LAKE CITY, UT, USA, June 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Magnum Bikes, a leading manufacturer of high-quality, affordable e-bikes, is rolling out two new mid-drive bikes to add to its extensive line-up of electric bikes. The new Vertex and Pilot will feature bike motors in the middle of the bike where the pedals are positioned rather than on the hub of either the front or back wheel.
With an MSRP of $2,999 each, the Pilot is an urban-use e-bike and the Vertex is a hybrid mountain bike designed for both light trail riding and urban use. Both bikes feature the Mid-Drive Ananda M100 motor with 500 watts and 130nm of torque.
“Magnum is continually exploring new designs and bike options to meet the wants and needs of our customers,” said Yoni Kayman, Magnum Bikes CEO. “With all our bikes, we invite customers to ‘Feel the Power.’ The Pilot and Vertex will provided that added measure of power for performance commuters and trail thrill seekers.”
The benefits of a mid-drive bike include more power, longer battery life, the ability to utilize rear gears more effectively since the mid-drive motor is driving the front chain ring, easier wheel access for flats and other repairs, and better balance with the weight from the motor centered on the bike instead of on a front or rear wheel.
For more information about Magnum’s new Vertex and Pilot mid-drive e-bikes, visit magnumbikes.com. For media inquiries, please contact Austin Goetz, Magnum Bikes Marketing and PR, at austin.goetz@magnumbikes.com or 801.859.9247 or Nicole Allen with BWP Communications at 801.884.3443 or nicole@bwpcommunications.com.
About Magnum Bikes
Magnum Bikes was founded in 2010 with the mission to create and distribute high-quality, yet affordable, electric bikes, thus providing equal opportunity to all ages and fitness levels access to the experience of electric biking. Magnum Bikes are a clean alternative method of transportation and recreation. Magnum’s commitment to continually improve its products and services has taken it from humble beginnings to a leading, world-class company. Unlike many competitors, Magnum electric bikes are designed, engineered and built by Magnum from the ground up. Magnum conceptualizes and creates its own molds and carefully chooses each component that best suits its products. Magnum has 27 different models, from all-road, hybrid, cruiser and cargo to fat-tire, mountain and folding bikes, that meet wants and needs for recreation and healthy lifestyles, or using e-bikes for commuting, running errands and work purposes. Find the perfect fit at magnumbikes.com.
