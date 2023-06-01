Requests for Public Assistance Deadline Extended to June 9

LAKE MARY, Fla. – State and local governments, community, and volunteer organizations, including houses of worship, affected by the April 12-14 severe storms, tornadoes and flooding in Broward County have until June 9, 2023, to submit their requests to the state for FEMA Public Assistance funding.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides grants to state, tribal and local governments, and certain private nonprofit organizations, including houses of worship, so communities can quickly respond to and recover from major disasters or emergencies.

Applicants work with FEMA to develop projects and scopes of work. FEMA obligates funding for projects to the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) after final approval. Once a project is obligated, FDEM works closely with applicants to complete the grant process and begin making payments. FDEM has procedures in place designed to ensure grant funding is provided to local communities as quickly as possible.

Prospective applicants can contact county emergency management or FDEM for more information.

For information on Florida’s recovery, visit floridadisaster.org/info and fema.gov/disaster/4709. Follow FEMA on Twitter at FEMA Region 4 (@femaregion4) / Twitter and at facebook.com/fema.