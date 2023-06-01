Proposed ACP Ban on Aesthetic Injection in Alberta Clashes with HPA Schedule 19, Raises Concerns
Proposed ACP ban on aesthetic injections conflicts with HPA Schedule 19, raising concerns for pharmacy profession in Alberta.
Pharmacists are entrusted with the responsibility of promoting health and delivering comprehensive care through both drug therapy and non-drug decisions.”EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, June 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The proposed ban on aesthetic injections by pharmacists in Alberta, put forward by the Alberta College of Pharmacy (ACP), is facing scrutiny for its potential conflict with Schedule 19 of the Health Professions Act (HPA). This clash between the proposed ban and the established guidelines within the HPA has sparked concerns among professionals and stakeholders, creating a contentious debate surrounding the future of aesthetic services provided by pharmacists in the province.
— Dr. Alhallak
Schedule 19 of the HPA outlines the comprehensive scope of practice for pharmacists, highlighting their role in promoting health, preventing and treating diseases, and providing non-drug therapies. Key sections, such as 3(1)(a) emphasizing their contribution to drug and non-drug therapy knowledge, and 3(1)(d) mentioning the provision of non-prescription drugs and healthcare aids, create a foundation for the expanded role of pharmacists.
The proposed ban on aesthetic injections, as outlined in section 7.7.3(i) of the draft Standards of Practice for Pharmacists and Pharmacy Technicians by the ACP, raises concerns regarding its potential conflict with Schedule 19 of the HPA. This conflict between the proposed ban and the broad scope of practice outlined in the HPA Schedule 19 has prompted questions about the consistency and adherence to established regulations.
Dr. Kamal Alhallak, Ph.D. in Pharmacy and MBA, and the president of the Alberta Cosmetic Pharmacist Association (ACPA), voiced concerns about this conflict. He stated, "The proposed ban contradicts the principles set forth in Schedule 19 of the Health Professions Act. Pharmacists are entrusted with the responsibility of promoting health and delivering comprehensive care through both drug therapy and non-drug decisions. Limiting their scope in providing aesthetic injections may hinder their ability to meet evolving patient needs and restrict the potential growth of pharmacy practice in Alberta." he added, "The lack of transparency from the ACP regarding this change is concerning. Burying the proposed ban within a 55-page document without highlighting the issue raises questions about their intent and undermines open communication within the profession. Therefore, in response to the lack of transparency and the potential impact on pharmacy practice, the ACPA has taken the initiative to start a petition. The petition aims to raise awareness among pharmacists and stakeholders, urging them to stand together in opposition to the proposed ban and advocate for a more inclusive and forward-thinking approach. We believe that by mobilizing our collective voices, we can bring attention to the concerns surrounding this issue and encourage the ACP to reconsider their decision.""
The clash between the proposed ban and Schedule 19 of the HPA has intensified the debate surrounding the proposed changes. Advocates argue that pharmacists should have the opportunity to provide aesthetic injections with appropriate training and adherence to stringent guidelines, ensuring patient safety while expanding the scope of pharmacy practice.
As discussions continue, it remains to be seen how the ACP will address the conflict between the proposed ban and Schedule 19 of the HPA. The final decision will have significant implications for the pharmacy profession, patient care, and the consistency of regulatory practices in Alberta. Stakeholders are calling for a thorough review of the proposed changes to align with the established guidelines of Schedule 19, striking a balance between patient safety and the evolving role of pharmacists in aesthetic services.
The ACP has allowed a limited timeframe for feedback, with a submission deadline of July 12th. It is crucial for pharmacists, stakeholders, and concerned individuals to utilize this opportunity to provide their input and voice their concerns regarding the proposed ban. Together, we can make a collective impact and ensure that our feedback is heard and considered in shaping the future of pharmacy practice in Alberta. Let us seize this moment to advocate for transparency, fairness, and the preservation of a diverse and innovative pharmacy profession.
Communication Office
Alberta Cosmetic Pharmacist Assocation
info@albertacosmeticpharmacist.ca
+1 5875202835